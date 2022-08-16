Black Tree Resort Provides a Vacation Solution to The Airline Travel Mess

LAKE GEORGE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tree Resort opens five more tents to welcome last-minute travelers avoiding airline travel.

Black Tree Resort Glamping Tent Black Tree Resort

"They canceled my flight and lost my luggage." These words have been uttered by thousands of airline travelers this summer. Plans to leave your troubles behind and head for a stress-free family vacation have been met with long lines and hours of waiting for flights that never materialize. Additionally, travelers bear the financial responsibility for canceled hotel reservations and excursions. The culprit: a staffing shortage. Thankfully, there's an alternative just over the hill and through the woods.

Fortunately for Black Tree Resort, an all-inclusive, luxury camping property in Colorado, their family business has been able to rebound from the shrinking labor force more quickly than the airlines. With a welcoming staff and a drivable distance from western and midwestern states, Black Tree Resort has seen guests forgo the airline debacle in exchange for a no stress, no hassle, guaranteed vacation.

In response to the growing need for last-minute accommodations, Black Tree's founder, Nabil Saweeres, said, "After months of delayed expansion due to supply chain issues, we were committed to moving quickly to ensure we could welcome more late season travelers by providing an alternative to airline travel."

ABOUT BLACK TREE RESORT

Black Tree is a luxury outdoor resort in Colorado. We craft customized and comfortable camping adventures for active families, groups, and couples who want to reconnect with what's most important. We curate your ideal luxury camping experience with modern conveniences.

Black Tree offers guests a private escape under the stars. A white canvas tent houses two queen-size beds complete with high thread count sheets, warm wool Pendleton blankets, a wood-burning stove, and solar-powered lighting. Guests enjoy private amenities outside each tent, including a furnished deck, a picnic table where gourmet meals are delivered, and a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs where s'mores and warm cookies are delivered nightly. Each tent receives a golf cart to enjoy the property and a private bathroom to clean up after a day of hiking, horseback riding, white water rafting, UTVing, and other local adventures.

For more information, please visit www.blacktreeresort.com.

Media Contact

Nada Jones

917-609-4168 or 7197480172

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Tree Resort