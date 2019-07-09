Black VegFest Brings Healthy Living to Brooklyn

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weeksville Heritage Center hosts Black VegFest's 2nd Annual in association with proud vegan Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams. New York's only outdoor two-day vegan festival arrives in Brooklyn, Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The festival's center stage will is located at Bergen Street between Rochester and Buffalo Avenues. Most workshops take place inside Weeksville, located at 158 Buffalo Avenue.

Black VegFest is an intersectional vegan festival focused on Black culture, health and wellness, animal welfare and planetary care. Organizers from Grassroots Artists MovEment (G.A.ME), a small NYC not-for-profit, plans to bring over 5000 attendees to Brooklyn. The first Black VegFest brought 2000 attendees on the rainiest day in 2018!

This year's performers and speakers include dead prez, Grey, Queen Afua, Tracye McQuirter, Milton Mills, MD, Jasmine Leyva and dozens more. Panelists Stic and Grey lead a discussion on misogyny, fatherhood, masculinity and mental illness. The festival includes a workshop room dedicated to exercise, yoga and mental health. There is interactive entertainment for children and adults including food and fitness demonstrations, virtual reality, double-dutch, gaming, chess, an outdoor fitness competition and tons more!

The pride and joy of every vegan festival will showcase the hottest vegan food from the best chefs and cooks in New York City and beyond. Restaurants include Greedi Vegan/Greedi Kitchen, Sol Sips, B.A.D. Gyal Vegan, Ital Kitchen, Sabrosa Vegana, Freakin' Vegan, Khepra's Raw Food Juice Bar, Mo'Pweeze Bakery, Kelewele, HD How Delish and Of Rain and Sun LLC.

This summer, author and Black VegFest founder Omowale Adewale turned down sponsorship from a multi-billion-dollar soda brand because of "its unhealthy history." Adewale stated, "The more you embrace integrity the more alone and poorer you'll feel. It's not easy. But, how am I going to champion healthy consumption while accepting money from a company responsible for diabetes in my community."

Outdoor activities are free and ADA accessible. Children and seniors are free everywhere throughout the festival. Organizers are asking for $10 from adults under 65 for entry into Weeksville Heritage Center to offset the higher costs this year. You can experience Black VegFest with a vegan buffet, wine and a tour of the historic Weeksville site by selecting the VIP option when you RSVP. Support the justice movement!

For more information about Black VegFest please log on to www.blackvegfest.org or email info@blackvegfest.org.

