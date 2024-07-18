Black Veterans for Social Justice Partners with Navy Federal Credit Union to Bolster Support for Veterans Everyday Campaign

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ), a 45-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential services to U.S. veterans and their families, is grateful for Navy Federal Credit Union's philanthropic support. The grant will support tailored solutions for our nation's heroes through BVSJ's Veterans Everyday Campaign.

Veterans Everyday is an ongoing effort to provide essential services and meet the needs of U.S. veterans every single day. Understanding that every veteran's journey is unique, Veterans Everyday is a collective effort to fundraise and implement tailor-made solutions to ensure no veteran is left behind. Annually, BVSJ assists thousands of veterans with a myriad of difficulties. Unfortunately, many of these vital services are not covered by city, state, or federal funding.

Through Navy Federal's donation, BVSJ will extend services to veterans who are often the most vulnerable—those residing in urban areas—by introducing additional programming, including on-site clinical services and promoting economic empowerment through financial literacy and technology training courses. This collaboration not only strengthens their efforts but also showcases the power of community and corporate partnerships in addressing the needs of our veterans.

"We are proud to support BVSJ and its ongoing efforts to benefit veterans and their families," said Brittani Ivey, EVP, Real Estate Lending and Financial Opportunity at Navy Federal. "We champion communities through nonprofit support, which can connect us with opportunities to engage with underserved veteran populations and share our resources with them. We are a mission-driven organization that is always honored to support veterans in their livelihoods and financial well-being."

"We are thrilled to partner with Navy Federal Credit Union to expand our reach and enhance the support we provide to veterans," said Wendy McClinton, U.S. Army veteran and CEO of Black Veterans for Social Justice. "As someone who has walked the path of military service, I understand the challenges veterans face in transitioning to civilian life. This collaboration reconfirms our commitment to ensuring that every veteran has the opportunity to succeed and thrive."

For more information about our Veterans Everyday Campaign and how you can support this initiative, please visit www.bvsj.org or contact [email protected].

About Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ):

Founded in 1979, BVSJ is a nonprofit organization committed to serving and supporting veterans and their families. BVSJ provides a range of services including housing assistance, employment support, and mental health counseling, ensuring that the needs of veterans are met comprehensively and compassionately.

About Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU):

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 13 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 24,000 and has a global network of 355 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

