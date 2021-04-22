Black Virtual Career Fair Empowers Companies to Level the Playing Field for Black Professionals Post COVID-19 Vaccine

OAKLAND, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) will host its Spring Fair Thursday, May 13, 9am - 1pm PST. BVCF virtual career fairs match Black professionals with exciting career opportunities at forward thinking and inclusion minded companies. The fair offers more than 1,000 job opportunities nationwide in various industries including Tech, Financial Services, and Accounting.

May's career fair showcases 32 companies including employers such as Accenture, Cisco, Credit Suisse, Horizon Blue Shield of NJ, and Zendesk.

Many Black professionals are gearing up to continue their career aspirations to climb the corporate ladder, However, it may take years for Black professionals to get their fair chance. [Why?] With our world engaging in a movement to ensure minorities are treated with fair equity, diversity and inclusion, highly qualified Black talent still do not occupy executive roles. "At BVCF, we have created this platform to not only showcase job opportunities, but to encourage participating employers to achieve their diversity and inclusion goals hiring more Black talent," says Lakeisha Poole, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, Onyx Community Connection. "Recently, we have noticed studies and articles stating many companies have fallen short in promoting Black talent from entry-level jobs to managerial and executive roles."

Blacks make up 13 percent of the U.S. population but account for only 8 percent of employees in professional roles. Black professionals hold only 3.2 percent of all executive or senior leadership roles and less than 1 percent of all Fortune 500 CEO positions.

"We want employers and job seekers to benefit from participating in our career fairs. BVCF provides Black professionals, both active and passive, with free services, resources, and tools to assist with the entire job search process. We work with companies to level the playing field for Black Professionals," says Michael DeFlorimonte, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, African American Employee Network (AAEN).

Adding that:

1) HR reps need to prioritize the tracking of salary gaps and promotions.

2) Provide greater transparency to Black professionals on how much an employee should earn in each role and what qualifications they need to meet in order to advance within the company.

3) Provide more on the job training to those who may need additional coaching to grow.

4) Create opportunities designed to put Black professionals in a position to tackle higher-profile projects with bottom line impact.

5) End unfair equity and workplace discrimination. As the country returns to a more normal environment, only 3% of Black professionals are eager to go back to their offices full-time because they are less likely feel they "belong" due to micro-aggressions and discriminatory practices that prevent them from succeeding.

"At BVCF, we partner with companies who share our core mission to hire and advance Black professionals," says Poole. "It's a win for us and them because we want our next generation of Black executive and leaders to pay it forward to create other opportunities for other people of color. We are excited to grow with participating employers through our spring fair in May and also our upcoming fairs in August 12 and October 14, 2021."

Piloted in the SF Bay Area in 2019, BVCF has quickly grown and now matches qualified candidates to employer job opportunities nationwide. BVCF attracts a high volume of qualified Black candidates, including the often-elusive passive candidates, who are drawn to BVCF because of its confidentiality features such as the stealth search and database opt-out options. Mid-to-senior level Black professionals also can discover high-level positions at growing companies. Employers can review resumes and post jobs. Candidates, recruiters and hiring managers interact in real-time via audio, video and text chat during the fair, which is from 9:00am - 1:00pm PST.

Candidate registration is free. To register for BVCF's Spring Virtual Career Fair click here: virtual.blackvcf.com

Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) is a joint venture of two Black professional organizations: the African American Employee Network (AAEN), a communications network serving and supporting African American professionals in the area of information, events (education, networking) and career development; and Onyx Community Connection (Onyx), a Black professionals organization committed to amplifying Black excellence through regular business, social and community service events and communications. Together as BVCF, we leverage a syndicated network to reach qualified candidates nationwide.

For more information about BVCF, go to blackvcf.com

