Black Virtual Career Fair Offers Employment Opportunities Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the Black unemployment rate is high, largely due to the combined disproportionate impact of COVID-19 and a declining economy, Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) is hosting its GENERAL + TECH Winter Fair, Thursday, December 10, 9am-1pm PST. BVCF virtual career fairs match Black professionals with exciting career opportunities at forward thinking and inclusion minded companies. Nationwide job opportunities will be available from 25 companies targeting technical and nontechnical professionals. December's career fair includes major employers such as Accenture Federal Services, Credit Suisse, Freedom Financial Network, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Intuitive Surgical, Pocket Gems, Shutterfly and X- the moonshot factory.

"At BVCF, the key to finding Black talent is to look for Black talent and to know where to look," says Lakeisha Poole, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair. "We have spent decades targeting Black professionals and developing relationships, so we understand how to reach and engage them. With this knowledge, we have created a curated and direct pipeline to corporate recruiters and hiring managers who are serious about hiring talented Black professionals."

Piloted in the SF Bay Area in 2019, BVCF has quickly grown and now matches qualified candidates to employer job opportunities nationwide. BVCF attracts a high volume of qualified Black candidates, including the often-elusive passive candidates, who are drawn to BVCF because of its confidentiality features such as the stealth search and database opt-out options. Mid to senior level Black professionals also can discover high level positions at growing companies.

"Black Professionals have sustained major setbacks to their economic sustainability due to Covid-19, however we have identified companies that are still hiring, and looking for qualified talent … especially Black talent," says Michael DeFlorimonte, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, African American Employee Network (AAEN). "We work with companies that are actively working to diversify their workforce and culture, and understand this a key fundamental to enhancing their competitive edge and bottom line."

BVCF provides Black professionals, both active and passive, with free services, resources, and tools to assist with the entire job search process. Employers can review resumes and post jobs. Candidates, recruiters and hiring managers interact in real-time via audio, video and text chat during the fair, which is from 9:00 am- 1:00 pm PST.

Candidate registration is free. To register for BVCF's GENERAL + TECH Winter Virtual Career Fair click here: https://virtual.blackvcf.com/en/

About Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF)

Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) is a joint venture of two Black professional organizations: the African American Employee Network (AAEN), a communications network serving and supporting African American professionals in the area of information, events (education, networking) and career development; and Onyx Community Connection (Onyx), a Black professionals organization committed to amplifying Black excellence through regular business, social and community service events and communications. Together as BVCF, we leverage a syndicated network to reach qualified candidates nationwide.

For more information about BVCF, go to www.blackvcf.com.

