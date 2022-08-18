Black Virtual Career Fair to Host Remote Work-Focused Career Fair

Survey reveals preference for remote work highest among Black employees

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) will host a Remote + Tech virtual career fair with unique and exciting remote career opportunities with forward-thinking and inclusion-minded companies. The virtual fair will be Thursday, August 25, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM PST and is open to passive and active professional candidates at ALL levels, offering opportunities nationwide in various industries.

August's career fair showcases many companies, including employers such as Brivo, CAQH, Covered California, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, Elevance Health (formerly Anthem), Flex, First Citizens Bank, Medallia, Mediaocean, WarnerMedia and When I Work.

As employers return to the onsite workplace, some have faced more resistance from Black employees wanting to work from home. A Future Forum/Slack survey of more than 10,000 workers reveals that a preference for remote or hybrid work is highest among 97% of Black knowledge workers (i.e. physicians, engineers, lawyers, accountants, et al.), compared to 79% of white workers. Ironically, Black employees working remotely feel a greater sense of belonging, and experience an increased ability to manage stress. The study also notes that Blacks are "chronically underrepresented in the 'knowledge worker' jobs which have proven resilient through the pandemic. Out of 13.4% of the general population, just 8% of managers are Black, only 5.3% of people working the tech industry are Black, and there are only four Black CEOs in the Fortune 500."

Many young professionals who are in search of finding that perfect fit within a company are no longer just considering in-person work. Recent studies show that within the past year, "remote positions" and "remote part-time jobs" searches have increased to 85%, an all-time high.

According to Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations CEO and Cofounder, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem, Inc., USAA, Humana Inc., and Stride, Inc. are just a few of the companies who have actively acknowledged the resistance workers have expressed against returning to the office. More than 72,000 remote jobs have been posted from various Industries. Information Technology, Healthcare, and Financial/ Accounting are the top industries looking to give professionals a chance to find their ideal career opportunity.

"What was once only a thought or even a "push back," when it comes to working remotely for employers, "is now the 'go-to' job," says Michael DeFlorimonte - Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, African American Employee Network (AAEN). Employers have cultivated new opportunities post-pandemic, and have begun offering work/life balance job options. We are seeing more and more professionals within the African American population pursuing remote work."

"During the pandemic, many companies lost key talent because they did not adjust their work environment to include more remote opportunities," adds Lakeisha Poole, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, Onyx Community Connection. "BVCF regularly monitors the workplace to keep pace with fluctuating trends. As the marketplace changes, we adapt our fairs in response to the needs of employers and candidates."

Candidate registration is free. To register for BVCF's Remote + Tech Virtual Career Fair click here: virtual.blackvcf.com

Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) is a joint venture of two Black professional organizations: the African American Employee Network (AAEN), a communications network serving and supporting African American professionals in the area of information, events (education, networking) and career development; and Onyx Community Connection (Onyx), a Black professionals organization committed to amplifying Black excellence through regular business, social and community service events and communications. Together as BVCF, we leverage a syndicated network to reach qualified candidates nationwide.

For more information about BVCF, go to blackvcf.com

For More Information, Contact:

Quamiesh McNeal | Rebecca DeNigris | Ryan Stewart | Renée E. Warren-Mebane

(347) 526-9556 or [email protected]

SOURCE Black Virtual Career Fair