Black Virtual Career Fair's Annual Fall Career Fair (October 14th 2021) Expands Career Opportunities for Black Professionals

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) hosts its GENERAL + TECH + LEGAL Fall Career Fair, Thursday, October 14, 9am-1pm PST. BVCF's virtual career fairs match Black professionals with career opportunities at industry-leading, inclusion-minded companies. Nationwide job opportunities will be available from 22 companies targeting technical and nontechnical professionals. October's career fair includes major employers such as Accenture, Cisco, First Citizens Bank, Justworks and One Medical.

The August 2021 jobs report Indicated Black workers are facing a bigger struggle to find employment compared with job seekers of other races. The rate of unemployment among Black workers rose in August to 8.8 percent from 8.2 percent in July. The white unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 4.5 percent from 4.8 percent and the Asian unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent from 5.3 percent. "The key to finding Black talent is to look for Black talent. BVCF's virtual fairs create a pipeline of Black talent and a pathway to opportunities for thousands," said Lakeisha Poole, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, Onyx Community Connection.

"Unemployment, especially Black unemployment, has impacted every industry. In response, we have expanded our reach to include more industries and job functions, and have grown our candidate database to over 20,000 select Black professionals nationwide," said Michael DeFlorimonte, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, African American Employee Network (AAEN).

Piloted in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2019, BVCF attracts a high volume of qualified Black candidates, including the often-elusive passive candidates, who are drawn to BVCF because of its confidentiality features.

BVCF provides Black professionals with free services, resources, and tools to assist with the job search process. Employers can review resumes and post jobs in advance of the fair. During the fair candidates, recruiters and hiring managers interact in real-time via audio, video and text chat. The virtual platform remains open to candidates for 30 days after the fair, where this is continued access to employers and job opportunities.

Accenture, American Water, Blackboard Inc, Cisco, Civis Analytics, Dataiku, EXL Service, First Citizens Bank, Gong, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Justworks, Lightship RV, Medallia, Myriad Genetics, One Medical, SchoolsFirst FCU, Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner, P.A, Smithfield Foods, Taulia, UC Davis/UC Davis Health, Vedder Price

About Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF)

Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) is a joint venture of two Black professional organizations: the African American Employee Network (AAEN), a communications network serving and supporting African American professionals in the area of information, events (education, networking) and career development; and Onyx Community Connection (Onyx), a Black professionals organization committed to amplifying Black excellence through regular business, social and community service events and communications. Together as BVCF, they leverage a syndicated network to reach qualified candidates nationwide.

For more information about BVCF, go to www.blackvcf.com

