Black Virtual Career Fair’s Annual Summer Career Fair on August 12th 2021 Responds to Companies Desire to Hire More Black Professionals

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers rebound from last year's devastating job losses due to the pandemic, Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) hosts its GENERAL + TECH + SALES + MARKETING Summer Career Fair, Thursday, August 12, 9am-1pm PST. Now in its third successful year, BVCF's virtual career fairs match Black professionals with career opportunities at industry-leading, inclusion-minded companies. Nationwide job opportunities will be available from over 35 companies targeting technical and nontechnical professionals. August's career fair includes major employers such as Aesculap, AppFolio, Aurora, Evernote, Good Eggs, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, The New York Times, One Medical, X-the moonshot factory and Zendesk.

Various reports and studies indicate that Black professionals were hit the hardest during the pandemic. As companies are slowly hiring, Black professionals are being left out in the U.S. job market recovery. When the overall unemployment rate ticked down in February, Black workers were the only group that saw a rise in joblessness, of almost 1% increase. "COVID has left Black Americans experiencing higher levels of unemployment and increasing financial struggle even as the economy is poised for a robust rebound, said Lakeisha Poole, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, Onyx Community Connection.

"We provide streamlined access to Black professionals for employers seeking qualified talent," said Michael DeFlorimonte, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, African American Employee Network (AAEN). "This is BVCF's core mission. BVCF was developed for exactly this purpose; to help employers address their diversity challenges through an efficient and effective hiring platform."

BVCF provides Black professionals with free services, resources, and tools to assist with the job search process. Employers can review resumes and post jobs. Candidates, recruiters and hiring managers interact in real-time via audio, video and text chat during the fair.

Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) is a joint venture of two Black professional organizations: the African American Employee Network (AAEN), a communications network serving and supporting African American professionals in the area of information, events (education, networking) and career development; and Onyx Community Connection (Onyx), a Black professionals organization committed to amplifying Black excellence through regular business, social and community service events and communications. Together as BVCF, we leverage a syndicated network to reach qualified candidates nationwide.

