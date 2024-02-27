Black Wall Street AVL Introduces a Free Inaugural Virtual Incubator Program, Teaching Black-Owned Businesses How to Grow Through Local Travel & Tourism Opportunities

Asheville-based non-profit empowers black entrepreneurs with scalability, expansion, and growth programs through annual recurring events.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Wall Street AVL (BWS-Avl) proudly introduces the launch of its Inaugural National Virtual Incubator, adding to its educational lineup in anticipation of the Fourth Annual Grind-Fest. This virtual program webinar series will be hosted on March 6th and 13th. The ninety-minute sessions are designed to empower black-owned businesses by equipping them with crucial tools, language, and resources to access opportunities within the tourism industry.

Duke Energy's Jennifer Bennett is presenting a 10,000 check to Black Wall Street AVL's program to help BIPOC businesses connect with the tourism industry. (L-R: J. Hackett, Jennifer Bennett, Bruce Waller) 2024's Black Wall Street AVL's partner: ( L-R) Front row: Anthony Lynch (Curbside Laundry/Altitude Print & Design), Stephanie Lee (First Horizon Bank), J Hackett (Black Wall Street AVL) ( L-R) Second row: Champion Credit Union, Aisha Adams (Equity over Everything), Blue Ridge Public Radio, Rotary Club ( L-R) Third Row: Asheville Watchdog

"We have enrolled more than 141 businesses, generated over $3 million in total revenue, and created 22 jobs. Black Wall Street has actively tapped into the $3 billion tourism economy by preparing BIPOC entrepreneurs for engagement." - J Hackett, Founder of Black Wall Street AVL.

Black Wall Street AVL National Virtual Incubator will offer participants entry-level assistance in accessing local tourism funding, locating decision-makers to access tourism dollars, and how they can be a part of Asheville's biggest revenue-generating festival, the Grind-Fest, happening in May. Notably, Grind-Fest is renowned for celebrating black business and entrepreneurship. In addition, BWS-Avl offers monthly meetings for members to learn and grow collaboratively and quarterly virtual sessions, expanding its national reach to support black-owned businesses in tourism education.

"By empowering entrepreneurs, we are using our local programming, by leveraging the E13 data tool and employing our dynamic logic model, we have cultivated resilient leaders who seize opportunities, mitigate risks, and create impactful ventures." - Aisha Adams, Co-developer & Director of Black Wall Street AVL's G.A.T.E. Program.

Nestled under the umbrella of Black Wall Street AVL, the Grin Fest is a free, three-day event that celebrates the success of Black entrepreneurs + business owners in Asheville. Commencing May 24-26, attendees will enjoy music and live performances from national recording artists and entertainment such as games, food, local vendors + learning, employment, and partnership opportunities with the organization's Duke Energy & Buncombe County.

Black Wall Street AVL partners include Explore Asheville, Mountain Bizworks, and Thrive Asheville plays a pivotal role in developing, contributing, and connecting participants with learning resources. In addition, this year's program is funded by the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, Asheville Merchants Fund, Buncombe County, Community Foundation of W.N.C., Duke Energy, Mountain Bizworks, and Thrive Asheville.

To learn more about Black Wall Street AVL's impact in shaping the future of BIPOC entrepreneurship in Asheville, visit our website here . To sign up for the Black Wall Street AVL Incubator Program, visit the registration link .

