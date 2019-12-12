Black Widow Introduces New Motorcycle FlatStoppers to Solve Flat Spot Issues During Storage

GERMANTOWN, Wis., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Widow, a MOTIS brand, introduces drive-on Motorcycle FlatStoppers to prevent flat spots on tires during storage. A powersport brand, Black Widow offers a quality assortment of affordable hauling, loading and storage solutions for customers with motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs or other toys.

The Motorcycle FlatStopper was developed in collaboration between Black Widow and sister MOTIS Brands company Race Ramps, who is known for their patented, USA-made, high-density foam automotive product solutions, including the car FlatStoppers after which the Motorcycle FlatStoppers are modeled.

Black Widow Motorcycle FlatStoppers

RR-FS-MC-DR

MSRP: $95 for set of two FlatStoppers and octagonal kickstand puck

Tire flat spots can occur in any vehicle that sits unused for 30 days or more, and the Black Widow FlatStoppers' patented foam mitigates this by contouring to the shape of the motorcycle tires while the bike rests in storage. They accommodate tires up to 8.75 inches wide, and each FlatStopper supports up to 750 pounds for a combined weight capacity of 1,500 pounds. The patented solid foam core will not transfer heat or cold from the ground to bike tires, and the anti-slip, anti-skid traction coating keeps them in place on most surfaces.

The FlatStoppers are 6 inches wide and low profile at only 2.5 inches high, and are ramped on both sides so that riders can simply roll up into the cradles with the option to either ride forward or reverse off them. They can optionally be used with the ride-on/ride-off Black Widow Motorcycle Dolly (BW-PRO-DOLLY, MSRP: $279.99), which allows users to move their motorbike in any direction and gain valuable inches in tight garages and other storage locations.

Each pair of Black Widow Motorcycle FlatStoppers comes with a reinforced poly-top octagonal puck that serves as a kickstand rest. At 1.25 inches high, it elevates the kickstand so that the motorcycle stays at the same resting angle when the kickstand is down. When the FlatStoppers are not in use, the octagonal puck can be used to join the underside of both FlatStoppers together in one unit for compact storage.

About Black Widow:

Black Widow, part of MOTIS Brands, is based in Wisconsin and offers a wide selection of affordable and durable powersport loading, unloading and transportation equipment. Black Widow products can be found on Amazon.com, eBay.com, DiscountRamps.com, and other selective retailers. Visit the Black Widow Brand Page for a complete product offering.

About MOTIS Brands:

MOTIS Brands operates around a core belief that 'work and life is best done with full access to the people, projects and passions that move you'. Headquartered in Germantown, WI, MOTIS Brands proudly designs, develops, and distributes a collection of industry leading brands. For more information on MOTIS Brands, visit www.motisbrands.com.

Contact:



Name: Eric Grunewald – CMO of MOTIS Brands

Phone: 262-353-7932

Email: egrunewald@motisbrands.com

SOURCE MOTIS Brands

Related Links

https://www.motisbrands.com

