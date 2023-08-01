BLACK WOMAN CREATES THE FIRST VEGAN FOOD BANK IN LOS ANGELES: CREATING FOOD SECURITY WHILE SERVING KINDNESS, AND RESTORING HOPE

The Vegans of Los Angeles Food Bank is the first vegan food bank in Los Angeles creating food security and ensuring Southern Californians have greater accessibility to healthier food options.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Hope on Union, The Vegans of LA Food Bank's mission is to honor and serve every soul waiting in line with gratitude and respect with the intention that when they leave, they are not only provided with quality nutritious food, but are also filled with hope, light, and dignity.

Gwenna Hunter, the first Black woman to initiate a vegan/plant based food bank in the country, the Vegans of Los Angeles Food Bank, is a spiritual lightworker, who brings the message of food worthiness as a birthright, that excludes animals, to the forefront.
Like a warm hug, we wrap our kindness around each person we serve. We ask, "Would you like spinach today" as we serve the in-season, local farm fresh fruits and veggies, or nuts, grains, beans, and often donated plant-based products from generous donors, such as All Vegetarian Inc., Califia Farms, Chobani, Omni Foods, Just Eggs and more! We help each person "Build-A-Bag" of groceries to support their families. In times like these, people are lining up around the block at the crack of dawn to receive their donations and are sharing their immense gratitude for this precious nutrient-dense grocery boost. "When I started this a year ago, I knew I wanted to give people what their bodies need: healthy food on a contiguous basis minus our planets' animals. Between the physical food bank and a vegan food outreach program we sponsor at the historic West Presbyterian church in LA, we serve over 600 people in a single day within a 3 hour period once per month. The need and desire for plant-based nutrition is tremendous!

Gwenna Hunter, a powerful Black woman who created this first-of-its-kind vegan food bank monthly distribution, is a spiritual light worker, who brings the message of food worthiness as a birthright, that excludes animals, to the forefront. The mission of the Vegans of LA Food Bank is to provide nutritious, plant-based food to our communities, while promoting planetary unity and advocating for the right to healthy meals for all families. We believe that there should be free food resource centers in every zip code like there are fast food restaurants and liquor stores. The Vegans of LA Food Bank is a solution to those who are experiencing the challenges of meeting their basic dietary needs, by providing them with the resources they need to thrive. We are committed to building a healthy, compassionate community, working towards a more sustainable future for the planet, the animals, and the entire human race.

Gwenna is committed to bringing her message of connectedness through a podcast, public speaking engagements and workshops, globally.
