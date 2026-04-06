Black Woman Dentist Disrupts $3 Billion Tradition: Dr. Joya Lyons' Patented Automated Tooth Fairy Box Featured on Cover of Inventors Digest

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Joya Lyons, a Charlotte-based dentist and entrepreneur, is making waves in the world of innovation as her invention graces the cover of the April 2026 issue of Inventors Digest. The article, "Tradition Mission," chronicles Lyons' journey from a frustrated parent to a multi-patented inventor.

A Global First for Innovation: The Enchanted Tooth Fairy Box® claims the cover of the April 2026 issue of Inventors Digest. Created by Charlotte-based dentist and two-time patent holder Dr. Joya Lyons, the invention is the world's first automated solution to modernize a centuries-old tradition. Dr. Lyons makes history as one of the few Black women inventors to have their product featured as a national cover story. Innovation by Design: Dr. Joya Lyons, a Charlotte-based dentist and inventor, holds the patented technology that earned her product the cover of Inventors Digest (April 2026). As the creator of the world's first automated tooth fairy experience, Dr. Lyons is disrupting the childhood tradition market by bridging the gap between clinical expertise, STEM, and household magic.

The inspiration for the Enchanted Tooth Fairy Box® struck when Lyons' daughter, Brielle, lost her first tooth. After a stressful night of trying to exchange the tooth without waking her child, Lyons realized there was a need for a seamless, magical solution. "I thought, 'I don't want to do that again. But I don't want her not to have a magical experience,' " Lyons tells Inventors Digest.

Combining her clinical precision as a dentist with an aptitude for mechanics, Lyons spent years refining a patented revolving compartment that quietly and automatically switches a tooth for a gift. Despite the complexities of prototyping and manufacturing, Lyons secured two U.S. patents, establishing a rare, family-owned tech company in the childhood tradition space.

The feature highlights Lyons' success in creating a comprehensive family experience. The Enchanted Traditions bundle includes:

The Automated Enchanted Tooth Fairy Box

"The Tooth Fairy" Storybook

Custom Stickers

Tooth Fairy Fun Bucks

Having previously earned recognition from Black Enterprise and People of Color in Tech, Lyons continues to focus on her mission of making parenting easier while keeping childhood magic alive. "It has to be simple. It has to work. It has to be quiet," she says of her design philosophy.

About Enchanted Traditions:

Founded by Dr. Joya Lyons, Enchanted Traditions creates innovative products designed to preserve the magic of childhood milestones. Its flagship product, the Enchanted Tooth Fairy Box®, is a patented solution that automates the tooth-for-treasure exchange, ensuring a seamless and magical experience for parents and children alike.

Media Contact:

Courtney Mason, EA to Enchanted Traditions

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (813) 508-7096

Website: enchantedtraditions.com

SOURCE Enchanted Traditions