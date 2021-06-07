Black Woman-Owned Business Launches Online Tea Company

"We are more than a tea company. We are a movement to create a healthier way of living and being for all," said Shaw. Tweet this

In early 2020 Shaw connected with blenders and tea farms on the continent of Africa, where each tea line is traceable and has a story of its own, to develop a variety of special tea blends, functional teas, and herbal infusions. She realized the COVID-19 pandemic was an opportunity to expand her business and share her mission to help bring health and wellness to the world.

"We are more than a tea company. We are a movement to create a healthier way of living and being for all," said Shaw. "During a time when many of us are feeling isolated and anxious, we need the tools to find the stillness and oneness within ourselves without losing our sense of connection to others."

The company is dedicated to raising awareness about global issues and empowering people through acts of love while promoting unity and community. Cured Leaves Tea offers yoga, breathwork, and tea workshops virtually and in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area and supports communities in the countries where the teas and herbs are harvested.

Cured Leaves Tea products including East African Currant (a delicious blend of hand-rolled Kenyan black and purple Tea), White Hibiscus Passion (white tea, hibiscus, and natural peach flavors), and Green Mint Magic (green tea and peppermint) are available for U.S. and international shipping. To learn more about the products or make a purchase, visit www.curedleavestea.com.

About Cured Leaves Tea Co

Cured Leaves Tea is a Black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned company founded in 2020 by Paula Shaw, a certified yoga instructor and Breath Master. Our tea leaves are high class, traceable, top quality, ethically sourced, and cultivated on the continent of Africa for your drinking pleasure. Steep. Sip. Breathe.

