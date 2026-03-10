Black Women Founded Startup Byio Challenges Big Tech with the First Community Controlled Social Media Platform Where Users Decide Who Gets In

After surpassing 50,000 registrations and generating more than 10 million views, the invite only platform introduces a model where the community decides who gets invited and who stays, a structure never attempted in social media.

DETROIT, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rules of social media have been set by algorithms and tech corporations for nearly two decades. Those systems determine who gets seen, who gets paid, and whose voices are amplified.

A Detroit startup founded by Black women believes it is time for the community to take that power back.

Byio, short for By Invite Only, is a user controlled social platform where the community decides who gets invited and who stays. Instead of algorithms, advertisers, or tech corporations determining visibility and reach, Byio is designed to return that power directly to its users.

If successful, Byio could become Michigan's first billion dollar company founded by Black women, marking a historic milestone in the state's technology ecosystem.

The demand for the platform is already speaking loudly. In just five months since announcing the build of the platform, Byio has surpassed 50,000 registrations, generated more than 10 million views across platforms, and grown registered users by 150 percent in under eight weeks.

More than 150 brands, celebrities, and public figures have also registered or reached out expressing interest in joining the platform as invitations expand.

Why Byio Is the Game Changer

The platform is currently operating in early closed beta where early invited users are testing features, chatting, supporting others, going live, and monetizing through gifting while providing feedback ahead of broader invitations.

Byio is strictly 18 and older, and no child or child related content is permitted under any circumstances.

The platform was created to prioritize the Black community while remaining open to people from all walks of life.

However, there is one rule. You must be invited.

Byio is currently activating its first 10,000 users known as Key Holders. Each Key Holder will receive two lifetime invitations they can use to invite others.

Those invited will receive invitations of their own, allowing the network to expand organically through trusted connections rather than open registration.

These early members will help shape the culture of the platform and determine who gains access next.

On Byio, users will experience a platform designed for adults with greater control, more choice, real freedom of speech, no algorithmic suppression, higher earning potential, clearer credit for creators, and significantly less ad overload.

About Byio

Byio, meaning By Invite Only, is the first AI native SaaS invite only social platform where the community decides who gets on and who stays. Operating on a fully invite only model, the platform is designed to ensure authenticity, equity, and community control as it grows globally. Byio is preparing for what could become one of the most unconventional launches in social media.

Those interested in being considered for early access can lock in or register at www.itsbyio.com.

