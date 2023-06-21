BLACK WOMEN IN CLINICAL RESEARCH JOINS THE ASSOCIATION OF DIVERSITY IN CLINICAL TRIALS AS A SUPPORTING PARTNER BRINGING 15,000 MEMBERS TO PARTICIPATE IN AOD MEMBERSHIP

DALLAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD) announces a new partnership agreement with Black Women in Clinical Research (BWICR) allowing their 15,000 members an opportunity to participate in the extensive AOD benefits. The mission of the AOD is to establish standards and best practices for the clinical trials industry to improve the representation of diverse participants in clinical trials through the development, integration, and monitoring of quality and consistent diversity methodology across the research industry.

Danielle Mitchell, the CEO of BWICR, an innovator in advancing career opportunities for black women, men, and minorities stated "The mission of the AOD meets our corporate goals in being a part of standardizing best practices for professionals and bringing training and certification forward in a structured and accessible way for our members. This commitment is exciting and will bring value to our industry as a whole."

Chairman of the Board of the Association, Dr. Jerome Adams remarked, "Danielle's forward thinking in an environment where the diverse representation of clinical staff is pivotal to the changing face of clinical research, is unprecedented in her approach to this problem. Addressing diversification of staff is one component of the AOD objective and BWICR will bring significant presence to this issue." Dr. Diana Foster, President of the AOD, credits Danielle's story of having been blocked from entry into clinical research as the impetus behind her organization's mission. We could not be more appreciative that Danielle will join our leadership.

About The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials

The AOD is comprised of partners who are committed to developing evidence-based approaches including, consultive advisement, consolidation of the understanding of diversity challenges: report, and the development of standards for best practices at the site and sponsor level. For information about The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials and to view the partnership levels, visit our website at www.associationofdiversity.org.

About Black Women in Clinical Research

Black Women In Clinical Research (BWICR) was created by Danielle Mitchell in 2019. BWICR is a network of black women who are interested in a career in clinical research or currently working in the industry. We come together to educate, empower, support, and help black women thrive in the clinical research industry.

Jeremy Mitchell, MBA
Director, Business Development
The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials  
[email protected]
1-989-780-4244

