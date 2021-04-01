Black Women Lead Equity Forum to Promote Racial and Gender Equity for a New Era

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All In Together , a nonprofit bipartisan women's civic education and leadership organization is pleased to present the Black Women Lead Equity Forum on April 8, 2021 in partnership with OWN.

Hosted by American Political Strategist Donna Brazile, and featuring Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Andra Day, the program will celebrate Black women's leadership across politics, entertainment, and media, and celebrate the unique contributions of Black women in America today.

Lauren Leader, CEO of All In Together said, "It has never been a more important time to amplify the voices of black women who contribute so much to our country but remain undervalued. We are honored to highlight the extraordinary contributions of these amazing women."

All in Together is motivated by a vision of a truly representative American democracy, influenced at every level by the wisdom and power of women. Public programs like Black Women Lead have been critical to their mission. AIT will present the program in partnership with OWN and other organizations including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Higher Heights for America, the LBJ Foundation and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Featured Speakers:

What: All In Together Presents Black Women Lead Equity Forum

Day: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Time: 8:00-10:00 PM

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-women-lead-equity-forum-tickets-137854728203

*Free*

About All In Together

All In Together (AIT) is a non-partisan women's political education non-profit that encourages, equips, educates, and empowers voting-age women to participate fully in America's civic and political life.

SOURCE All In Together

Related Links

https://aitogether.org

