Black Women Lead Equity Forum to Promote Racial and Gender Equity for a New Era
Special Guests include Leading Black Women Journalists, Politicians, Artists, Activists, and Business Leaders
Apr 01, 2021, 09:25 ET
NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All In Together, a nonprofit bipartisan women's civic education and leadership organization is pleased to present the Black Women Lead Equity Forum on April 8, 2021 in partnership with OWN.
Hosted by American Political Strategist Donna Brazile, and featuring Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Andra Day, the program will celebrate Black women's leadership across politics, entertainment, and media, and celebrate the unique contributions of Black women in America today.
Lauren Leader, CEO of All In Together said, "It has never been a more important time to amplify the voices of black women who contribute so much to our country but remain undervalued. We are honored to highlight the extraordinary contributions of these amazing women."
All in Together is motivated by a vision of a truly representative American democracy, influenced at every level by the wisdom and power of women. Public programs like Black Women Lead have been critical to their mission. AIT will present the program in partnership with OWN and other organizations including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Higher Heights for America, the LBJ Foundation and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Featured Speakers:
- Andra Day, Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee
- Deborah Archer, President, American Civil Liberties Union and Professor of Law, NYU School of Law
- Representative Karen Bass, D-CA
- Donna Brazile, American Political Strategist
- Glynda Carr, President & CEO, Higher Heights Leadership Fund
- Harriette Cole, Founder, Dreamleapers
- Misty Copeland, Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theater
- Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Actress, Queen Sugar
- Alicia Garza, Principal, Black Futures Lab
- Jemele Hill, Contributing Writer, The Atlantic and co-host, Cari & Jemele (Won't) Stick to Sports
- The Honorable Letitia James, New York State Attorney General
- Representative Barbara Lee, D-CA
- Tina Lifford, Actress, Queen Sugar
- Tina Perry, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
- God-is Rivera, Global Director, Culture & Community, Twitter
- Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, President Pro Tempore and Majority Leader, New York State Senate
- Tonya Veasey, President and CEO, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
What: All In Together Presents Black Women Lead Equity Forum
Day: Thursday, April 8, 2021
Time: 8:00-10:00 PM
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-women-lead-equity-forum-tickets-137854728203
*Free*
About All In Together
All In Together (AIT) is a non-partisan women's political education non-profit that encourages, equips, educates, and empowers voting-age women to participate fully in America's civic and political life.
SOURCE All In Together
Share this article