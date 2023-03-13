Black Women Owned Media and Film Production Company, Hip Rock Star, Honors the Achievements of Black Women in DocuSeries and Awards Show

MIAMI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black women are the fierce culture creators of trends, ingenuity, and innovation. In celebration of the genius of Black women, Media and Film Production Company Hip Rock Star , an award-winning Black women-owned socially conscious firm produced HBCU Honors™, Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La, and HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard.

The DocuSeries Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La introduces the grandchildren of the pioneers who are living their wildest dreams and exemplifying the trajectory of the Black World War II homeowners during Jim Crow. This series highlights the achievements of the legacy. The Stirrup sisters kick off episode one. LaToya, LaTasha, and LaTrice are the co-founders of the hair tool solution that is taking the hair care world by storm, Kazmaleje. “It was a dream to work with other Black women producers and production crew to produce HBCU Honors™, Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La, and HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard to amplify the greatness and the impact of Black excellence," said Executive Producer and Director Jessica Garrett Modkins. She is the CEO of the award-winning production company, Hip Rock Star. Modkins is listed on the Top 50 Women Leaders of Miami for 2023. HBCU Homecomings: The Journey to the Yard travels to seven Historically Black Colleges & Universities to chronicle the ebb and flow of the ultimate family reunion. This intergenerational celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. April Garrett, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, delegates her planning months in advance with other alumna cheerleaders and sorority sisters for the big weekend. From early morning parades to missed flights, it is all a part of the journey. Taped live from Miami's Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater, the inaugural HBCU Honors™ lauds eight extraordinary alumni from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) whose ground-breaking achievements have helped change the world. Emmy® award-winning producer and actress Wendy Raquel Robinson ("The Game") hosts the star-studded black-tie affair that is unapologetically all about the greatness of HBCUs. She is a proud cum laude graduate from Howard University.

Watch HBCU Homecomings trailer here: Trailer

Spelman College alumna Michelle M. Bailey, HBCU Honors™ creator, and Co-Executive Producer stated, "The award show is not just about amplifying current outstanding HBCU alumni. In HBCU pride fashion, the award show was created with a multi-focused purpose."

"But, it [HBCU Honors™] is also an opportunity to support future honorees…HBCU students who are our next gen leaders," the former BET Networks Senior Vice-President continued.

The Vice-Chair for the White House HBCU Initiative and Tennessee State University President, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover received the Alumna of the Year award. The all-star night of Black excellence included tributes, awards presentations, musical performances, and featured special guests Oprah Winfrey. Other honorees include Dr. Sheila Chamberlain, the first Black Woman combat intelligence pilot; Aunjanue Ellis, Oscar nominee; and Pinky Cole, Vegan ATL Entrepreneur Extraordinaire. The HBCU Honors™ is supported in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), which is the official, accredited destination sales and marketing organization for Greater Miami and Miami Beach.

Watch HBCU Honors trailer here: Trailer

The DocuSeries Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La introduces the grandchildren of the pioneers who are living their wildest dreams and exemplifying the trajectory of the Black World War II homeowners during Jim Crow. This series highlights the achievements of the legacy. The Stirrup sisters kick off episode one.LaToya, LaTasha, and LaTrice are the co-founders of the hair tool solution, Kazmaleje . Episode two begins with Melissa McGhie Proctor, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. The DocuSeries is based on the book, "Images of America: Miami's Richmond Heights" by co-authors Patricia Harper Garrett and Hip Rock Star President and Film Director Jessica Garrett Modkins.

Watch the Miami's Richmond Heights trailer here: Trailer

Additionally, all projects are supported in partnership with APEX Content Ventures to help fund diverse creators, content, and industry infrastructure. All films are streaming on Crackle, Philo, Redbox, Roku, and Plex.

