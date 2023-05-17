BLACK WOMEN TALK TECH PRESENTS THE 7TH ANNUAL 'ROADMAP TO BILLIONS' CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women Talk Tech is excited to host its 7th Annual Roadmap to Billions conference, taking place May 18-20th, 2023 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York. Black Women Talk Tech is a collective of Black women tech founders supporting Black women to build the next billion-dollar business.

Over 1,500 current & aspiring Founders, Investors and Professionals expected to attend this year's conference. The event features workshops on Fundraising, Productivity, and Brand Partnerships. The Career Forum will highlight recruiting opportunities and workshops on resume building and technical interviews. This year's RTB Pitch Competition, powered by Walmart Connect & SheaMoisture, will also showcase the best startups as six finalists compete for $20,000 in cash & prizes.

"We're excited to amplify the stories of black female and non-binary tech founders and their allies. We've designed Roadmap to Billions to be a safe space for everyone to learn, connect and celebrate our uniqueness, which is our economic competitive advantage." says Regina Gwynn, Black Women Talk Tech's Co-Founder & CFO.

Roadmap to Billions opens with a dynamic "RollerWave" Welcome party, and keeps the energy flowing with a beauty tech experience from Myavana in the Beauty Lounge, and Self-Care tips in the Wellness corner. Treats from Intuit, Sheamoisture and special announcements are only a part of the #BlackGirlMagic that's in store with our conference venue partner, Brooklyn Navy Yard.

"At Brooklyn Navy Yard, we believe events like the Roadmap to Billions Conference are critical to driving positive change in the tech industry. By assembling Black women founders and supporters we hope to inspire new ideas to build community and plant seeds to drive change in the demographics and power structure of the tech industry. As champions of diversity and equitable economic development, we are proud to be part of this movement and look forward to its continued success." says Lindsay Greene | President & CEO, Brooklyn Navy Yard

The conference will be hosted by Nationally Syndicated Radio Host DeDe McGuire. Confirmed speakers include Beatrice Dixon, Founder, Honeypot, Andrea Donkor, SVP Regulatory & Customer Compliance, PayPal, Bonin Bough, Co-Founder & CSO, Group Black, Brenda Wilkerson, President & CEO, Anita B.org, Phaedra Lamkins-Ellis, Founder, Promise, Arlan Hamilton, Founder, Backstage Capital & Runner, Felecia Hatcher, CEO Black Ambition, Mandy Bowman, Founder, Official Black Wall Street, and more.

Roadmap to Billions is sponsored by Walmart Connect along with SheaMoisture, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, PayPal, Zendesk, Balsamiq, Intuit, PepsiCo, Live Nation, Justworks, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, American Family Insurance, Myavana, Dell for Startups, Audible, NY Ventures, Lubrizol, First Round Capital, M&T Bank, 43North, Lowenstein Sandler and Netflix.

ABOUT BLACK WOMEN TALK TECH

Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a collective of black women tech founders with a unique understanding of the challenges black women startup owners face and their innovative contributions. To learn more, visit www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow BWTT on Social @blackwomentalktech.

