Black Women's Health Imperative Announces The Rare Disease Diversity Coalition's "RISE For Rare" Campaign

The Rare Disease Diversity Coalition is led by BWHI and a steering committee comprised of industry, advocacy and community leaders with the support of the founding sponsor Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Coalition was established at a pivotal time, as the country continues to grapple with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the painfully evident disparities that exist among communities of color regarding infection rates, treatment and access to care.

"This campaign and the work of the Coalition is critical in order to raise awareness around the health disparities communities of color face with respect to rare disease and bring attention to the misunderstood symptoms that often delay diagnosis," said Dr. Garfield Clunie, National Medical Association (NMA) National Treasurer and Board Member. "In order to address these inequities, we must fully understand the impact on diverse populations by committing more support, funding and resources to research while we simultaneously strive to dismantle other systemic structures that support inequity and injustice," said Dr. Elena Rios, President & CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association.

"There are significant barriers to the development of effective therapeutics for patients of color. Lack of researchers of color and lack of participants of color in clinical trials mean evidence-based medicine is applied to people who had nothing to do with the creation of the evidence. However, the number one reason patients of color are not included in clinical trials is because they are not asked by their physicians. RISE for Rare is a powerful first step to ensuring patients of color are included in research and that physicians and researchers understand the importance of that inclusion," said Linda Goler Blount, BWHI President and CEO.

The RISE for Rare campaign will utilize an interactive program to focus on raising awareness on health inequalities in communities of color, reducing racial disparities and advocating for evidence-based solutions, with the goal of eradicating systemic inequities.

About Black Women's Health Imperative

The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across the lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. The organization identifies the most pressing health issues that affect the nation's 22 million Black women and girls and invests in the best of the best strategies and organizations that accomplish its goals. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org

