Black Women's Health Imperative Names Dr. Barbara J. Brown New Board President

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI), the leading national non-profit organization committed to Black women and girls' health and well-being, welcomes Barbara J. Brown, PhD, as its next Board President. Dr. Brown follows Dr. Angela Marshall, who generously served six years.

Dr. Barbara J. Brown is a licensed clinical psychologist who has dedicated over 30 years to improving the mental health of individuals, families, and communities through direct service, training, program development, and serial entrepreneurship in the business of mental health and wellness. Dr. Brown is the Founder/CEO/Owner of CapitolHill Consortium for Counseling & Consultation, LLC (www.ccccmentalhealth.com) and Unicorn Health Care, LLC (www.unicornhealthcare.com) in the Washington DC region. Collectively, the sister agencies employ over 60 therapists who provide psychotherapy, psychological assessment, and testing for children, adolescents, and adults as well as community and corporate based coaching, consultation, workshops, and wellness retreats. She has been honored as a Top 100 MBE Business by the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council, Enterprising Women of the Year, EY Entrepreneur Access Network Cohort, Inc 5000 Fastest Growing US Companies, and is certified by WBENC and WOSB. Dr. Brown serves the larger community via national and local organizations including the Boris L. Henson Foundation (Advisory Council), BOW Collective (Founding Member), W.E.W., Enterprising Women, and Women Business Collaborative.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Barbara J. Brown as the new Board President of the Black Women's Health Imperative," stated Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President of BWHI. "Dr. Brown's ability to integrate mental health into the conversation and commitment to responsive and equitable treatment will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to improve the health and wellness of Black women and girls nationwide."

Outgoing BWHI Board President Dr. Angela Marshall significantly impacted BWHI's growth and impact. She will always be recognized for her dedication to the organization.

"Dr. Angela Marshall's years of exceptional leadership have been instrumental in shaping the Black Women's Health Imperative into the formidable force it is today," said Dr. Barbara J. Brown. "I am honored to follow in her footsteps and build upon her legacy. Together with the BWHI team, I am committed to continuing the critical work of improving the health and well-being of Black women and girls across the nation."

For inquiries, email [email protected].

SOURCE Black Women's Health Imperative