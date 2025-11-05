Black Women's Health Imperative Releases Preliminary Findings from the Largest National Survey on the Lived Experiences of Black Women During Menopause

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI), the only national nonprofit solely dedicated to addressing the most critical health issues impacting Black women and girls, released preliminary findings from the largest cross-sectional online survey of U.S.-based Black women ages 30 to 65. More than 1,500 participants shared their experiences, offering a first-of-its-kind look at how Black women experience perimenopause and menopause.

Menopause is gaining long overdue attention in mainstream culture, with celebrities, policymakers, and healthcare leaders beginning to address awareness and care. Yet this survey makes clear the urgent need to dive deeper into the cultural nuances of Black women's experiences—voices that are too often generalized or overlooked in national conversations.

Preliminary findings show:

52% of respondents said they did not know which medical recommendations to follow.

46% said they did not have adequate information to manage their symptoms.

43% reported being discriminated against or treated unfairly when seeking healthcare.

42% reported struggling with depression during this stage of life.

"This survey lays bare what too many of us already know: Black women are navigating menopause with too little support, too few resources, and not enough trusted information," said Joy D. Calloway, MBA, President and CEO of BWHI. "At BWHI, we are committed to changing that reality by ensuring women have access to clear, culturally relevant information and care so they can thrive during this stage of life."

The survey also points to the types of resources women want: culturally grounded education starting in their 30s, affordable treatment options, access to trusted providers, and safe spaces to share experiences.

"The women who participated in this study represent an educated, insured, and professionally active group—yet the data reveal profound gaps in care and understanding," said Ifeoma C. Udoh, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Policy & Research at BWHI. "As a public health researcher, I see this as a wake-up call for the field. We need deeper, ongoing research to understand the biological, cultural, and systemic factors shaping Black women's experiences of menopause. Only then can we design interventions that truly meet their needs."

The menopause survey is a cornerstone of Power in the Pause, BWHI's national initiative that brings together programs, advocacy, research, and policy efforts to reduce stigma, strengthen the standard of care, and empower women to take charge of their health during midlife.

For more information, resources, and to access the topline preliminary results, visit powerinthepause.bwhi.org

