Black Women's Health Imperative to Celebrate N.O.U.R.I.S.H Doula Program Graduation at Reginald F. Lewis Museum

BALTIMORE, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is thrilled to announce the graduation ceremony for its N.O.U.R.I.S.H. doula program, which will take place on Saturday, April 29th, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. The event will honor the inaugural cohort of doulas from Morgan State University who have trained to become full-spectrum doulas.

In January, we hosted our in-person pregnancy and childbirth training. Students learned how to support and provide comfort techniques to birthing people during pregnancy, labor, and childbirth stages. In March, we hosted our in-person postpartum training. Students learned how to provide postpartum support such as baby wearing, swaddling, belly binding, nutrition, and grief support to birthing families during the first year post-birth. Our goal was to train 25 doulas to provide care to over 100 families in the Baltimore community. We surpassed our goal with 38 doulas completing BWHI’s NOURISH Doula Training Program. Participants have completed over 80 hours of learning between two semesters of school. This Saturday, they will be honored by their friends, families, and community members for their accomplishment.

N.O.U.R.I.S.H (New Opportunity to Uncover our Resources Intuition Spirit and Healing) is a unique program that focuses on training doulas to support Black families through preconception, pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. The program also aims to educate doulas on personal health and self-care. The ceremony will recognize each doula individually and present awards to four doulas who have shown exemplary dedication throughout the program. The awards are named after trailblazers in the maternal health space, including BWHI's founder Byllye Avery, Dr. Kathryn "Mama Katt'' Hall- Trujillo, Morgan State University Professor Dr. Yvonne Bronner, and the late epidemiologist Shalon Irving.

"We are thrilled to honor our inaugural cohort of doulas from Morgan State University who have worked hard to become full-spectrum doulas," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President of BWHI. "Their dedication and hard work are an inspiration to us all. We are also grateful to our partners, including Morgan State University, for their support in making N.O.U.R.I.S.H a success."

The event will take place Saturday, April 29, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, located at 830 E Pratt St, Baltimore, Maryland, 21202. The ceremony will start at 2:00 PM ET and will end at 4:00 PM, with a reception afterwards until 5:00 PM. BWHI expects to have around 150 people in attendance. Two doulas, Tyrane Graham and Faith Harry, will be available to speak to the media about their experience in the program.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the Fund II Foundation for donating gift bags and Quilted Health for sponsoring the space for this event. Quilted Health is a midwifery-led practice that provides compassionate, evidence-based, whole-person care to birthing people and their families from conception through postpartum. Their support has been invaluable in helping us to bring this event to our community.

"This graduation could be a pivotal and life-changing moment in their lives. Our participants receive comprehensive training from several experts in the field preparing them to serve as birth workers in their community from day one after graduation," said Dr. Kanika Harris, Director of Maternal Health at BWHI. "We look forward to seeing you at the event and are excited to make a positive impact on families in our community."

For media inquiries or further information about the event, please contact Melissa Jakes at [email protected] . For more information about the BWHI's N.O.U.R.I.S.H program, please contact our program managers: Jada Ledbetter, [email protected] and Toni Junious at [email protected] .

About Black Women's Health Imperative:

The Black Women's Health Imperative is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development.

