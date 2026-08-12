BlackArch Advises Starborn Industries on its Sale to PrimeSource Brands

BlackArch is pleased to announce that Starborn Industries has been acquired by PrimeSource Brands, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce the sale of Starborn Industries ("Starborn" or the "Company") to PrimeSource Brands ("PrimeSource"), a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group ("Clearlake").

Starborn is a leading provider of innovative, branded fasteners, plugs and installation tools designed for decking, exterior and other emerging applications. Across a more than 60-year history, the Company has developed a differentiated portfolio of fastening solutions that enhance performance, aesthetics and ease of installation for contractors, dealers and building professionals. Starborn's innovation-driven culture is reflected in its extensive portfolio of proprietary, IP-protected products and trusted brands, including PRO PLUG®, CAP-TOR® xd, DECKFAST®, HEADCOTE® and SMART-BIT®, each of which command strong brand recognition and customer loyalty. Starborn develops its products through a system-focused approach, delivering integrated kits that include the full range of fasteners, plugs and tools required to complete an installation. The Company's extensive portfolio of brands and innovative development approach have established Starborn as a leader in the large and growing outdoor living market.

BlackArch was retained by Starborn Industries to serve as the shareholders' exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's deep experience in the building products sector and further demonstrates the firm's ability to deliver strong outcomes for market-leading, family-owned and led businesses.

Paul Gertner, President of Starborn Industries, stated, "BlackArch has been a great partner for us from our very first meeting through closing. Starborn has been in my family for generations, and it was critically important that we find a partner that valued what we have built over many decades. BlackArch shepherded us through a once-in-a-lifetime process, investing time in understanding every aspect of our company and what makes us both successful and unique. Their industry expertise made them fast learners of our business. We are grateful for their partnership throughout this process and excited about the opportunity to be a part of the PrimeSource family of brands."

About Starborn Industries

Starborn Industries is a leading provider of branded fastening solutions and comprehensive installation systems for decking, exterior and related applications. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, the Company has built a reputation for quality, innovation and reliability through its portfolio of trusted brands, including PRO PLUG®, CAP-TOR® xd, DECKFAST®, HEADCOTE® and SMART-BIT®. Starborn serves residential and commercial construction markets through a broad network of distributors, dealers and strategic manufacturing partners. For more information, visit www.starbornindustries.com.

About PrimeSource Brands

PrimeSource Brands is a national provider of specialty branded building products. The Company's product offering spans more than 100,000 SKUs, including construction fasteners, knobs & pulls, fencing & railing and functional hardware, among others. PrimeSource Brands operates an expansive footprint, serving over 56,000 customer locations through 64 strategically located sites in 26 states and two countries. PrimeSource Brands plays a crucial role for customers who rely on its brand value, breadth of offering and logistics capabilities. For more information, visit www.psbrands.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager founded in 2006 with over $185 billion of assets under management. Clearlake offers a broad range of investment solutions across private equity, credit, infrastructure, secondaries, co-investments and other related private market strategies. Through Pathway Capital Management, a division of Clearlake, the firm serves institutional and wealth investors seeking diversified access to private markets. Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses across multiple sectors. The firm aims to drive value through its active, hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy), which combines deep operational expertise with strategic and talent-focused initiatives. Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains 14 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.clearlake.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

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Media Contact: Megan Kimmlingen, 704.414.6300

SOURCE BlackArch Partners