BlackArch Partners Announces Three Promotions, Underscoring the Firm's Continued Investment in Developing Top Talent

BlackArch Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank, announces the promotions of Thomas Napier to Director and William Ball and Logan Brack to Vice President.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackArch Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce the promotions of Thomas Napier to Director and William Ball and Logan Brack to Vice President. These well-deserved promotions reflect the overall success and continued momentum of our firm.

Thomas Napier joined BlackArch as an Associate in 2018 and has more than a decade of experience advising middle-market clients on mergers and acquisitions and strategic advisory assignments. Mr. Napier is a senior leader of BlackArch's Industrial Products, Energy & Industrial Services, Aerospace & Defense and Business Services groups, with substantial experience in safety & security products, services and technologies. Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. Napier began his investment banking career in the Financial Institutions Investment Banking group at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), part of Stifel, where he advised depository institutions on M&A and capital markets transactions. Before entering investment banking, he served as an infantry fireteam leader in the U.S. Marine Corps, leading teams in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr. Napier earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Kentucky and holds a Master of Science in Finance from Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis. Mr. Napier's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

William Ball joined BlackArch as an Associate in 2022 and has more than 7 years of experience advising on and executing mergers and acquisitions across a wide range of industries within the middle market. His industry experience spans BlackArch's Aerospace & Defense, Building Products & Infrastructure, Distribution, Energy & Industrial Services and Industrial Products groups. Prior to BlackArch, Mr. Ball served as an Associate in the Capital Markets group at Regions Bank, where he primarily executed leveraged finance and M&A transactions. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a minor in Entrepreneurship. Mr. Ball's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

Logan Brack joined BlackArch as an Associate in 2022. His industry experience spans BlackArch's Business Services, Distribution and Energy & Industrial Services groups. Prior to joining BlackArch, Mr. Brack worked as a Senior Associate in the Turnaround and Restructuring group at Ankura Consulting where he provided operational, strategic, restructuring and corporate finance advisory services for distressed organizations, creditors and boards of directors. He began his career at Deloitte and is a CPA in the state of New York. Mr. Brack earned his Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. Mr. Brack's full bio can be found here on the BlackArch website.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

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Media Contact: Megan Kimmlingen, 704.414.6300

SOURCE BlackArch Partners