BlackArch Advises on the Sale of Pro-Surve to PK Companies

BlackArch is pleased to announce that Pro-Surve Technical Services has been acquired by PK Companies, a portfolio company of DC Capital Partners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackArch Partners ("BlackArch") is pleased to announce that Pro‑Surve Technical Services ("Pro-Surve" or the "Company") has been acquired by PK Companies ("PK"), a portfolio company of DC Capital Partners.

Founded in 2013, Pro‑Surve is a leading provider of technical inspection, asset integrity and compliance solutions to a diverse and growing network of industrial and energy-sector customers across the United States. The Company has built a strong reputation for its experienced technicians and engineers, rigorous quality standards and uncompromising commitment to safety and customer service.

BlackArch was retained by Pro‑Surve to serve as the shareholders' exclusive financial advisor. The transaction builds upon BlackArch's momentum and deep experience across the Testing, Inspection & Certification ("TIC") and industrial services sectors and further demonstrates the firm's ability to deliver successful outcomes for founder‑ and management‑owned businesses.

James Cesarini, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pro-Surve, noted, "BlackArch stood out to us because of their strong reputation, trusted references and deep experience within the energy services sector. From the outset, they communicated our unique competitive position in the TIC space with clarity and precision. They invested significant time early in the process to truly understand our business, then worked diligently to document and articulate our story in a way that highlighted what makes our company distinct. Their thoughtful and thorough approach ultimately led to an outstanding outcome – connecting us with a partner who shares our values, culture and service-oriented mindset. We are extremely pleased with the result and the partnership we've achieved."

About Pro ‑ Surve Technical Services

Pro-Surve is a recognized provider of comprehensive inspection, engineering and quality assurance services, supporting clients across the oil and gas, aerospace, energy and manufacturing industries. The Company has earned a strong reputation for delivering dependable, safety-driven solutions that consistently meet and exceed the highest industry standards. For more information, please visit www.pro-surve.com

About PK Companies

PK Companies consist of PK Industrial, PK Technology & Inspection and PK Safety. Founded almost 30 years ago, PK is one of the only companies in existence today that can inspect, execute soft craft solutions and ensure safe delivery all under one umbrella, significantly simplifying vendor management and improving efficiency for its customers. For more information, please visit www.pksti.com

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, VA, focused on making control investments in middle market, U.S.-based, government and infrastructure companies. For more information, please visit www.dccp.com

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, www.blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

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Media Contact: Megan Kimmlingen, 704.414.6300

SOURCE BlackArch Partners