BlackArch Partners Featured on Middle Market Musings Podcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackArch is pleased to see the firm's role within the M&A advisory community highlighted in a recent episode of the Middle Market Musings podcast. Rit Amin, Executive Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at Regions Securities — speaking on behalf of the broader Regions advisory platform, including affiliates BlackArch and Clearsight Advisors — emphasized the value of specialized expertise in today's deal environment.

Speaking with hosts Charlie Gifford of New Heritage Capital and Andrew Greenberg of Greenberg Variations Capital, Rit highlighted trends in the middle market and how a coordinated approach across the Regions platform drives stronger client results.

His comments underscore BlackArch's commitment to delivering deep sector knowledge across industrial products and services, distribution, business and commercial services, healthcare and consumer.

We appreciate the confidence our clients and partners place in us and the collaboration that continues to shape results across the middle market.

Listen to the episode here.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, BlackArch features 10 industry-focused groups that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 500 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

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Media Contact: Megan Kimmlingen, 704.414.6341

SOURCE BlackArch Partners