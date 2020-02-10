Blackbaud Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"We had a strong finish to 2019 as we furthered our strategic initiatives and drove valuable outcomes for our over 45,000 customers. Looking ahead, we have a positive outlook as the market remains solid, and we continue to be uniquely positioned to digitally transform the markets we serve," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's president and CEO. "We've made truly transformational changes across the company over the last several years as we built a scalable operating model, created a culture of innovation and better positioned ourselves to capture the large market opportunities in front of us. The structural changes are now largely behind us, and we're well positioned to further differentiate ourselves as the leading cloud software company powering social good and deliver increased value to our customers, employees and our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018 Results:

Total GAAP revenue was $237.8 million , up 7.5%, with $219.8 million in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.9%.

, up 7.5%, with in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.9%. Total non-GAAP revenue was $238.1 million , up 7.3%, with $220.1 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.8%.

, up 7.3%, with in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.8%. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 6.7%.

GAAP income from operations was $3.6 million , with GAAP operating margin of 1.5%, a decrease of 510 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of 1.5%, a decrease of 510 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $35.5 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 14.9%, a decrease of 420 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 14.9%, a decrease of 420 basis points. GAAP net income was $1.3 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.03 , down $0.16 .

, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down . Non-GAAP net income was $24.5 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51 , down $0.14 .

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down . Non-GAAP free cash flow was $46.1 million , a decrease of $4.6 million .

"Our strong performance in the fourth-quarter allowed us to achieve our full year financial guidance and exceed the mid-point of our ranges for revenue and earnings per share. Over the course of 2019, we made strategic investments to further expand our go-to-market model, drive cloud innovation for our customers and ensure scalability in our business," said Tony Boor, Blackbaud's executive vice president and CFO. "We're optimistic about the year ahead as we continue the positive shift in revenue mix towards recurring revenue. From a profitability and cash flow perspective, we're underway in a multi-year effort to migrate our cloud infrastructure to leading public cloud service providers, and we expect to continue a heightened pace of investment in our go-to-market model and cloud innovation to better position the business for accelerated growth and long term success."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights:

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Full-Year 2019 Results Compared to Full-Year 2018 Results:

Total GAAP revenue was $900.4 million , up 6.1%, with $831.6 million in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.1%.

, up 6.1%, with in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.1%. Total non-GAAP revenue was $902.4 million , up 6.0%, with $833.5 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.0%.

, up 6.0%, with in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.4% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.0%. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.8%.

GAAP income from operations was $27.1 million , with GAAP operating margin of 3.0%, a decrease of 400 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of 3.0%, a decrease of 400 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $151.6 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 16.8%, a decrease of 320 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 16.8%, a decrease of 320 basis points. GAAP net income was $11.9 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.25 , down $0.68 .

, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down . Non-GAAP net income was $108.0 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.24 , down $0.35 .

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down . Non-GAAP free cash flow was $124.1 million , a decrease of $24.9 million .

Dividend

Blackbaud announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.12 per share payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today announced its 2020 full year financial guidance:

Non-GAAP revenue of $930 million to $955 million

to Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.0% to 16.5%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.20 to $2.35

to Non-GAAP free cash flow of $100 million to $115 million

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

Conference Call Details

What: Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call When: February 11, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Live Call: 877-407-3088 (US/Canada) Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Steve Hufford

media@blackbaud.com

Director of Investor Relations





843-654-2655





steve.hufford@blackbaud.com







Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the predictability of our financial results, expectations that our revenue will continue to grow, and expectations that we will achieve our projected 2020 full-year financial guidance. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; risks related to our dividend policy and stock repurchase program, including the possibility that we might discontinue payment of dividends; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Blackbaud has acquired businesses whose net tangible assets include deferred revenue. In accordance with GAAP reporting requirements, Blackbaud recorded write-downs of deferred revenue to fair value, which resulted in lower recognized revenue. Both on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, the revenue for the acquired businesses is deferred and typically recognized over a one-year period, so Blackbaud's GAAP revenues for the one-year period after the acquisitions will not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP measures described above reverse the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-downs so that the full amount of revenue booked by the acquired companies is included, which Blackbaud believes provides a more accurate representation of a revenue run-rate in a given period. In addition to reversing write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain items that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

Blackbaud uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Blackbaud's ongoing operational performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Blackbaud's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, Blackbaud believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,810

$ 30,866

Restricted cash due to customers 545,485

418,980

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,529 and $4,722 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 88,868

86,595

Customer funds receivable 524

1,753

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,852

59,788

Total current assets 734,539

597,982

Property and equipment, net 35,546

40,031

Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,400

—

Software development costs, net 101,302

75,099

Goodwill 634,088

545,213

Intangible assets, net 317,895

291,617

Other assets 65,193

65,363

Total assets $ 1,992,963

$ 1,615,305

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 47,676

$ 34,538

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 73,317

46,893

Due to customers 546,009

420,733

Debt, current portion 7,500

7,500

Deferred revenue, current portion 314,335

295,991

Total current liabilities 988,837

805,655

Debt, net of current portion 459,600

379,624

Deferred tax liability 44,594

44,291

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,802

2,564

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 95,624

—

Other liabilities 5,742

9,388

Total liabilities 1,596,199

1,241,522

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 60,206,091 and 59,327,633 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 60

59

Additional paid-in capital 457,804

399,241

Treasury stock, at cost; 11,066,354 and 10,760,574 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (290,665)

(266,884)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,290)

(5,110)

Retained earnings 234,855

246,477

Total stockholders' equity 396,764

373,783

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,992,963

$ 1,615,305



Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31,



Years ended

December 31,

2019

2018



2019

2018

Revenue









Recurring $ 219,820

$ 199,930



$ 831,609

$ 762,181

One-time services and other 18,019

21,288



68,814

86,425

Total revenue 237,839

221,218



900,423

848,606

Cost of revenue









Cost of recurring 98,975

83,517



357,988

305,481

Cost of one-time services and other 17,562

19,779



60,436

76,261

Total cost of revenue 116,537

103,296



418,424

381,742

Gross profit 121,302

117,922



481,999

466,864

Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 58,189

49,801



224,152

192,848

Research and development 25,860

23,338



106,164

98,811

General and administrative 28,857

27,962



113,414

106,354

Amortization 2,085

1,137



5,316

4,844

Restructuring 2,725

1,005



5,808

4,590

Total operating expenses 117,716

103,243



454,854

407,447

Income from operations 3,586

14,679



27,145

59,417

Interest expense (4,385)

(3,938)



(20,618)

(15,898)

Other (expense) income, net (463)

744



4,058

1,103

(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (1,262)

11,485



10,585

44,622

Income tax (benefit) provision (2,586)

2,151



(1,323)

(219)

Net income $ 1,324

$ 9,334



$ 11,908

$ 44,841

Earnings per share









Basic $ 0.03

$ 0.20



$ 0.25

$ 0.95

Diluted $ 0.03

$ 0.19



$ 0.25

$ 0.93

Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 47,777,635

47,300,931



47,695,383

47,206,669

Diluted weighted average shares 48,572,575

48,025,617



48,312,271

48,045,084

Other comprehensive income (loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustment 7,962

(3,885)



2,641

(5,218)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax 413

(1,827)



(2,821)

583

Total other comprehensive income (loss) 8,375

(5,712)



(180)

(4,635)

Comprehensive income $ 9,699

$ 3,622



$ 11,728

$ 40,206



Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Years ended

December 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 11,908

$ 44,841

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 85,693

79,566

Provision for doubtful accounts and sales returns 8,725

6,890

Stock-based compensation expense 58,633

48,274

Deferred taxes (3,600)

(619)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 752

752

Other non-cash adjustments 4,906

(1,912)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable (6,569)

2,166

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,383

(5,217)

Trade accounts payable 12,900

9,487

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (9,718)

(2,027)

Deferred revenue 12,464

19,184

Net cash provided by operating activities 182,477

201,385

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (11,492)

(14,719)

Capitalized software development costs (46,874)

(37,629)

Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (109,353)

(44,943)

Other investing activities 500

(500)

Net cash used in investing activities (167,219)

(97,791)

Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 424,000

270,900

Payments on debt (344,500)

(322,476)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (23,781)

(27,685)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7

11

Change in due to customers 77,793

(188,502)

Change in customer funds receivable 1,301

(844)

Dividend payments to stockholders (23,607)

(23,312)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 111,213

(291,908)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 978

(2,014)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 127,449

(190,328)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 449,846

640,174

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 577,295

$ 449,846



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,810

$ 30,866

Restricted cash due to customers 545,485

418,980

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 577,295

$ 449,846







Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2019 2018

2019 2018 GAAP Revenue $ 237,839

$ 221,218



$ 900,423

$ 848,606

Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 241

571



1,932

2,409

Non-GAAP revenue $ 238,080

$ 221,789



$ 902,355

$ 851,015













GAAP gross profit $ 121,302

$ 117,922



$ 481,999

$ 466,864

GAAP gross margin 51.0 % 53.3 %

53.5 % 55.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 241

571



1,932

2,409

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 817

1,232



3,366

5,242

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 10,799

10,545



44,769

42,233

Add: Employee severance 87

52



1,221

918

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs —

—



—

25

Subtotal 11,944

12,400



51,288

50,827

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 133,246

$ 130,322



$ 533,287

$ 517,691

Non-GAAP gross margin 56.0 % 58.8 %

59.1 % 60.8 %











GAAP income from operations $ 3,586

$ 14,679



$ 27,145

$ 59,417

GAAP operating margin 1.5 % 6.6 %

3.0 % 7.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 241

571



1,932

2,409

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 15,012

12,591



58,633

48,274

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business

combinations 12,884

11,682



50,085

47,077

Add: Employee severance 765

533



4,425

2,246

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs 189

300



2,395

3,683

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 132

972



1,162

2,846

Add: Restructuring costs 2,725

1,005



5,808

4,590

Subtotal 31,948

27,654



124,440

111,125

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 35,534

$ 42,333



$ 151,585

$ 170,542

Non-GAAP operating margin 14.9 % 19.1 %

16.8 % 20.0 %











GAAP (loss) income before (benefit) provision for

income taxes $ (1,262)

$ 11,485



$ 10,585

$ 44,622

GAAP net income $ 1,324

$ 9,334



$ 11,908

$ 44,841













Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,572,575

48,025,617



48,312,271

48,045,084

GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.03

$ 0.19



$ 0.25

$ 0.93













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (2,586)

2,151



(1,323)

(219)

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from

operations 31,948

27,654



124,440

111,125

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 30,686

39,139



135,025

155,747

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1) 6,137

7,828



$ 27,005

$ 31,149

Non-GAAP net income $ 24,549

$ 31,311



$ 108,020

$ 124,598













Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per

share 48,572,575

48,025,617



48,312,271

48,045,084

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.51

$ 0.65



$ 2.24

$ 2.59

(1) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.





Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2019 2018

2019 2018 GAAP revenue $ 237,839

$ 221,218



$ 900,423

$ 848,606

GAAP revenue growth 7.5 %



6.1 %

(Less) Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) (5,903)

571



(20,097)

5,627

Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 231,936

$ 221,789



$ 880,326

$ 854,233

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 4.6 %



3.1 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 231,936

$ 221,789



$ 880,326

$ 854,233

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) 607

—



6,020

—

Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 232,543

$ 221,789



$ 886,346

$ 854,233

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 4.8 %



3.8 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 219,820

$ 199,930



$ 831,609

$ 762,181

GAAP recurring revenue growth 9.9 %



9.1 %

(Less) Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) (5,841)

571



(19,804)

5,458

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 213,979

$ 200,501



$ 811,805

$ 767,639

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 6.7 %



5.8 %







(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies.



(2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated.



(3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

(dollars in thousands)













Years ended

December 31,















2019

2018

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities













$ 182,477

$ 201,385

Less: purchase of property and equipment













(11,492)

(14,719)

Less: capitalized software development costs













(46,874)

(37,629)

Non-GAAP free cash flow













$ 124,111

$ 149,037



SOURCE Blackbaud

Related Links

http://www.blackbaud.com

