Blackbaud Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"We finished the year strong with fourth quarter results that showcase our ability to operationally scale through a balance of revenue growth and significantly improved profitability, and I want to say thank you to our employees for stepping up in a big way this year to support each other, our customers, our communities and Blackbaud," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "Without a doubt, 2020 tested the industry and underscored the resiliency of our over 45,000 customers as they serve such a critical role in solving the challenges we face as a society. This past year put a spotlight on the need for digital capabilities as social good organizations worked to pivot their own operations and strategic roadmaps to ensure they continue to deliver on their missions in the current environment. Looking ahead to 2021, I'm increasingly optimistic about the opportunity in front of us. We are already underway executing against our own strategic plan that will move us further toward our long-term aspirational goal of achieving the Rule of 40 through a balance of revenue growth and improved profitability, and we believe our fourth quarter results are a solid early indicator that over time this goal is within our reach."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019 Results:

Total GAAP revenue was $242.6 million , up 2.0%, with $229.5 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.4%.

, up 2.0%, with in GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.4%. Total non-GAAP revenue was $242.6 million , up 1.9%, with $229.5 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.3%.

, up 1.9%, with in non-GAAP recurring revenue, up 4.3%. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.3%.

GAAP loss from operations was $0.9 million , with GAAP operating margin of (0.4)%, a decrease of 190 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of (0.4)%, a decrease of 190 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $58.3 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 24.0%, an increase of 910 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 24.0%, an increase of 910 basis points. GAAP net loss was $13.6 million , with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.28 , down $0.31 per share.

, with GAAP diluted loss per share of , down per share. Non-GAAP net income was $42.0 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.85 , up $0.34 per share.

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , up per share. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $68.9 million , up $25.2 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.4%.

, up , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.4%. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $24.8 million , a decrease of $21.3 million .

"Strong performance in year-end giving for many of our customers drove record transaction volumes and highlights the resilience of the market as we head into 2021," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO. "Our early cost actions in response to the pandemic allowed us to continue making critical investments in the business in areas like engineering, security, our continued shift of cloud infrastructure to third party cloud service providers, and the maturation of our go-to-market strategy. We have a significant opportunity to leverage investments in digital marketing to reduce our customer acquisition cost and increase our sales velocity, ultimately driving a more scalable and cost-effective go-to-market model. As we plan for a more flexible future of work at Blackbaud, we're exiting the year having reduced our real estate footprint by roughly half, which drove approximately $16 million of one-time expense reflected in our non-GAAP adjustments and a cash outlay of $20 million in the quarter. This is expected to generate substantial cost savings going forward. In light of our heightened focus on operational efficiency and flexible workforce strategy going forward, we also revisited elements of our tax planning strategy and wrote off certain tax assets resulting in an increase in our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter that will not repeat in 2021. This tax impact is also reflected in our non-GAAP adjustments for the quarter. Looking ahead, there are significant opportunities in front of us to strengthen the business and elevate our financial profile, and we believe that steady execution against the Rule of 40 financial framework, paired with our updated capital deployment strategy, will drive substantial shareholder value."

Recent Company Highlights

Full-Year 2020 Results Compared to Full-Year 2019 Results:

Total GAAP revenue was $913.2 million , up 1.4%, with $850.7 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 2.3%.

, up 1.4%, with in GAAP recurring revenue, up 2.3%. Total non-GAAP revenue was $913.2 million , up 1.2%, with $850.7 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, up 2.1%.

, up 1.2%, with in non-GAAP recurring revenue, up 2.1%. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 2.1%.

GAAP income from operations was $37.2 million , with GAAP operating margin of 4.1%, an increase of 110 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of 4.1%, an increase of 110 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $194.8 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.3%, an increase of 450 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.3%, an increase of 450 basis points. GAAP net income was $7.7 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.16 , down $0.09 .

, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down . Non-GAAP net income was $143.3 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.94 , up $0.70 .

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , up . Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $241.9 million , up $53.1 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%.

, up , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $76.1 million , a decrease of $48.0 million .

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for nearly four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; the security of our data and that of our customers; uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 disruption; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Blackbaud has acquired businesses whose net tangible assets include deferred revenue. In accordance with GAAP reporting requirements, Blackbaud recorded write-downs of deferred revenue to fair value, which resulted in lower recognized revenue. Both on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, the revenue for the acquired businesses is deferred and typically recognized over a one-year period, so Blackbaud's GAAP revenues for the one-year period after the acquisitions will not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP measures described above reverse the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-downs so that the full amount of revenue booked by the acquired companies is included, which Blackbaud believes provides a more accurate representation of a revenue run-rate in a given period. In addition to reversing write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain items that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related integration costs; acquisition-related expenses; employee severance; and restructuring and other real estate activities.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

Blackbaud uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Blackbaud's ongoing operational performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Blackbaud's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, Blackbaud believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,750

$ 31,810

Restricted cash 609,219

545,485

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10,292 and $5,529 at

December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 95,404

88,868

Customer funds receivable 321

524

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,366

67,852

Total current assets 819,060

734,539

Property and equipment, net 105,177

35,546

Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,671

104,400

Software development costs, net 111,827

101,302

Goodwill 635,854

634,088

Intangible assets, net 277,506

317,895

Other assets 72,639

65,193

Total assets $ 2,044,734

$ 1,992,963

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 27,836

$ 47,676

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 52,228

73,317

Due to customers 608,264

546,009

Debt, current portion 12,840

7,500

Deferred revenue, current portion 312,236

314,335

Total current liabilities 1,013,404

988,837

Debt, net of current portion 518,193

459,600

Deferred tax liability 54,086

44,594

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,678

1,802

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 17,357

95,624

Other liabilities 10,866

5,742

Total liabilities 1,618,584

1,596,199

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized,

60,904,638 and 60,206,091 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 61

60

Additional paid-in capital 544,963

457,804

Treasury stock, at cost; 12,054,268 and 11,066,354 shares at December 31,

2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (353,091)

(290,665)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,497)

(5,290)

Retained earnings 236,714

234,855

Total stockholders' equity 426,150

396,764

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,044,734

$ 1,992,963



Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2020 2019

2020 2019 Revenue









Recurring $ 229,516

$ 219,820



$ 850,745

$ 831,609

One-time services and other 13,090

18,019



62,474

68,814

Total revenue 242,606

237,839



913,219

900,423

Cost of revenue









Cost of recurring 104,509

98,975



369,681

357,988

Cost of one-time services and other 15,067

17,562



58,384

60,436

Total cost of revenue 119,576

116,537



428,065

418,424

Gross profit 123,030

121,302



485,154

481,999

Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 50,613

58,189



209,762

224,152

Research and development 27,491

25,860



100,146

106,164

General and administrative 45,023

28,857



134,852

113,414

Amortization 696

2,085



2,915

5,316

Restructuring 57

2,725



236

5,808

Total operating expenses 123,880

117,716



447,911

454,854

Income from operations (850)

3,586



37,243

27,145

Interest expense (5,238)

(4,385)



(17,287)

(20,618)

Other (expense) income, net (584)

(463)



1,658

4,058

(Loss) income before provision (benefit) for income

taxes (6,672)

(1,262)



21,614

10,585

Income tax provision (benefit) 6,949

(2,586)



13,897

(1,323)

Net (loss) income $ (13,621)

$ 1,324



$ 7,717

$ 11,908

(Loss) earnings per share









Basic $ (0.28)

$ 0.03



$ 0.16

$ 0.25

Diluted $ (0.28)

$ 0.03



$ 0.16

$ 0.25

Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 48,190,388

47,777,635



48,184,714

47,695,383

Diluted weighted average shares 48,190,388

48,572,575



48,696,341

48,312,271

Other comprehensive income (loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustment 6,525

7,962



4,571

2,641

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net of

tax (150)

413



(1,778)

(2,821)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) 6,375

8,375



2,793

(180)

Comprehensive (loss) income $ (7,246)

$ 9,699



$ 10,510

$ 11,728



Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Years ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 7,717

$ 11,908

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 92,735

85,693

Provision for credit losses and sales returns 13,230

8,725

Stock-based compensation expense 87,257

58,633

Deferred taxes 8,837

(3,600)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 781

752

Other non-cash adjustments 2,958

4,906

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of

businesses:



Accounts receivable (18,414)

(6,569)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,568

6,383

Trade accounts payable (19,997)

12,900

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (49,232)

(9,718)

Deferred revenue (485)

12,464

Net cash provided by operating activities 147,955

182,477

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (29,690)

(11,492)

Capitalized software development costs (42,157)

(46,874)

Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash

acquired —

(109,353)

Other investing activities —

500

Net cash used in investing activities (71,847)

(167,219)

Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 748,500

424,000

Payments on debt (747,563)

(344,500)

Debt issuance costs (4,586)

—

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (21,425)

(23,781)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4

7

Change in due to customers 61,214

77,793

Change in customer funds receivable 138

1,301

Purchase of treasury stock (41,001)

—

Dividend payments to stockholders (5,960)

(23,607)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,679)

111,213

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,245

978

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 67,674

127,449

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 577,295

449,846

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 644,969

$ 577,295



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,750

$ 31,810

Restricted cash 609,219

545,485

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 644,969

$ 577,295



Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2020 2019

2020 2019 GAAP Revenue $ 242,606

$ 237,839



$ 913,219

$ 900,423

Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down —

241



—

1,932

Non-GAAP revenue $ 242,606

$ 238,080



$ 913,219

$ 902,355













GAAP gross profit $ 123,030

$ 121,302



$ 485,154

$ 481,999

GAAP gross margin 50.7 % 51.0 %

53.1 % 53.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down —

241



—

1,932

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 6,251

817



13,374

3,366

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business

combinations 9,133

10,799



38,968

44,769

Add: Employee severance 94

87



907

1,221

Subtotal 15,478

11,944



53,249

51,288

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 138,508

$ 133,246



$ 538,403

$ 533,287

Non-GAAP gross margin 57.1 % 56.0 %

59.0 % 59.1 %











GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (850)

$ 3,586



$ 37,243

$ 27,145

GAAP operating margin (0.4) % 1.5 %

4.1 % 3.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down —

241



—

1,932

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 32,701

15,012



87,257

58,633

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business

combinations 9,829

12,884



41,883

50,085

Add: Employee severance 282

765



4,875

4,425

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs (16)

189



(134)

2,395

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 65

132



353

1,162

Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities 16,273

2,725



23,290

5,808

Subtotal 59,134

31,948



157,524

124,440

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 58,284

$ 35,534



$ 194,767

$ 151,585

Non-GAAP operating margin 24.0 % 14.9 %

21.3 % 16.8 %











GAAP (loss) income before provision (benefit) for

income taxes $ (6,672)

$ (1,262)



$ 21,614

$ 10,585

GAAP net (loss) income $ (13,621)

$ 1,324



$ 7,717

$ 11,908













Shares used in computing GAAP diluted (loss) earnings

per share 48,190,388

48,572,575



48,696,341

48,312,271

GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.28)

$ 0.03



$ 0.16

$ 0.25













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 6,949

(2,586)



13,897

(1,323)

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from

operations 59,134

31,948



157,524

124,440

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 52,462

30,686



179,138

135,025

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1) 10,492

6,137



$ 35,827

$ 27,005

Non-GAAP net income $ 41,970

$ 24,549



$ 143,311

$ 108,020













Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per

share 49,097,084

48,572,575



48,696,341

48,312,271

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

$ 0.51



$ 2.94

$ 2.24







(1) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2020 2019

2020 2019 GAAP revenue $ 242,606

$ 237,839



$ 913,219

$ 900,423

GAAP revenue growth 2.0 %



1.4 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) —

241



—

1,932

Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 242,606

$ 238,080



$ 913,219

$ 902,355

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 1.9 %



1.2 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 242,606

$ 238,080



$ 913,219

$ 902,355

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) (742)

—



780

—

Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 241,864

$ 238,080



$ 913,999

$ 902,355

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant

currency basis 1.6 %



1.3 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 229,516

$ 219,820



$ 850,745

$ 831,609

GAAP recurring revenue growth 4.4 %



2.3 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) —

241



—

1,932

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 229,516

$ 220,061



$ 850,745

$ 833,541

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 4.3 %



2.1 %







(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable

to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related

revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the

prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective

prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were

translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign

currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31, 2020 2019

2020 2019 GAAP net income $ (13,621)

$ 1,324



$ 7,717

$ 11,908

Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Interest, net 4,976

4,009



15,627

17,816

Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 6,949

(2,586)



13,897

(1,323)

Add: Depreciation(1) 3,731

3,706



14,589

14,979

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business

combinations 9,829

12,884



41,883

50,085

Add: Amortization of software development costs(2) 7,712

5,265



32,540

20,999

Subtotal 33,197

23,278



118,536

102,556

Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 19,576

$ 24,602



$ 126,253

$ 114,464

Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 8.1 %



13.8 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down —

241



—

1,932

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 32,701

15,012



87,257

58,633

Add: Employee severance 282

765



4,875

4,425

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs (16)

189



(134)

2,395

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 65

132



353

1,162

Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities 16,273

2,725



23,290

5,808

Subtotal 49,305

19,064



115,641

74,355

Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 68,881

$ 43,666



$ 241,894

$ 188,819

Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 28.4 %



26.5 %













Rule of 40 (3) 30.3 %



27.7 %







(1) During the third quarter of 2020, we reduced the estimated useful lives of our operating lease right-of-use assets for certain of our office

locations we expected to exit. For these same office locations, we also reduced the estimated useful lives of certain facilities-related fixed

assets, which resulted in an increase in depreciation expense. The accelerated portions of the fixed asset depreciation expense related to

these activities of $3.2 million and $4.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, was presented in

the "Restructuring and other real estate activities" line of the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Total depreciation

expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $6.9 million and $19.2 million, respectively. (2) Includes amortization expense related to software development costs and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing

implementation costs. (3) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table

above.





(dollars in thousands) Years ended

December 31, 2020 2019 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 147,955

$ 182,477

Less: purchase of property and equipment (29,690)

(11,492)

Less: capitalized software development costs (42,157)

(46,874)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 76,108

$ 124,111



SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

