Blackbaud Announces 2021 First Quarter Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Our first quarter performance combined with an improving macro environment has us well positioned for a strong and successful year ahead," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "The progress being made to distribute COVID vaccines is encouraging for our market, our customers and our company. As we look to extend our leadership position in this market, we're accelerating investments in key areas like digital marketing, engineering, security and customer success, and our sights are set on the substantial opportunity ahead of us to drive meaningful acceleration in financial performance in the context of Rule of 40. Overall, we had a strong start to the year, and I'm increasingly optimistic about what's to come in 2021 and over the next several years."

First Quarter 2021 Results Compared to First Quarter 2020 Results:

Total GAAP revenue was $219.2 million , down 2.0%, with $206.8 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 0.9%.

, down 2.0%, with in GAAP recurring revenue, up 0.9%. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 0.9%.

GAAP income from operations was $6.6 million , with GAAP operating margin of 3.0%, a decrease of 80 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of 3.0%, a decrease of 80 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $47.2 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.5%, an increase of 630 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.5%, an increase of 630 basis points. GAAP net loss was $0.2 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.00 , down $0.10 per share.

, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down per share. Non-GAAP net income was $32.8 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.68 , up $0.17 per share.

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , up per share. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $57.2 million , up $12.5 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.1%.

, up , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.1%. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $30.1 million , an increase of $54.6 million .

, an increase of . Non-GAAP free cash flow was $17.3 million , an increase of $55.6 million .

"Our first quarter results are encouraging as we continue to see strength in online payments and durability in our recurring revenue streams," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO. "We had solid bookings performance to start the year while reducing customer acquisition costs, and we continued to make accelerated investments in critical areas of the business. As expected, one-time services and other revenue continues to decline which creates a drag on overall revenue growth but is positive over the long term. With one quarter behind us, we have increasing visibility into our near-term performance, and as we exit the pandemic, we see significant growth opportunities ahead of us. Our latest modeling gives us heightened confidence we may have upside to our best estimate for 2021, and the trends we're seeing to start the year combined with favorable foreign exchange rates significantly reduces the likelihood of our downside revenue scenario."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights:

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks; uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 disruption; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related integration costs; acquisition-related expenses; employee severance; and restructuring and other real estate activities.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,753

$ 35,750

Restricted cash 255,158

609,219

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10,361 and $10,292 at March 31,

2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 83,333

95,404

Customer funds receivable 945

321

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,095

78,366

Total current assets 465,284

819,060

Property and equipment, net 105,124

105,177

Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,055

22,671

Software development costs, net 113,624

111,827

Goodwill 637,113

635,854

Intangible assets, net 269,118

277,506

Other assets 74,022

72,639

Total assets $ 1,684,340

$ 2,044,734

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 35,274

$ 27,836

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,013

52,228

Due to customers 254,947

608,264

Debt, current portion 12,875

12,840

Deferred revenue, current portion 290,025

312,236

Total current liabilities 646,134

1,013,404

Debt, net of current portion 537,924

518,193

Deferred tax liability 54,444

54,086

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,495

4,678

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,744

17,357

Other liabilities 9,439

10,866

Total liabilities 1,268,180

1,618,584

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized,

61,595,276 and 60,904,638 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively 62

61

Additional paid-in capital 574,958

544,963

Treasury stock, at cost; 12,760,956 and 12,054,268 shares at March

31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (399,583)

(353,091)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,163

(2,497)

Retained earnings 236,560

236,714

Total stockholders' equity 416,160

426,150

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,684,340

$ 2,044,734



Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue



Recurring $ 206,750

$ 204,867

One-time services and other 12,441

18,754

Total revenue 219,191

223,621

Cost of revenue



Cost of recurring 88,865

89,551

Cost of one-time services and other 14,520

15,314

Total cost of revenue 103,385

104,865

Gross profit 115,806

118,756

Operating expenses



Sales, marketing and customer success 48,793

58,735

Research and development 29,179

24,977

General and administrative 30,587

25,855

Amortization 549

741

Restructuring 54

24

Total operating expenses 109,162

110,332

Income from operations 6,644

8,424

Interest expense (5,114)

(4,159)

Other (expense) income, net (1,010)

1,070

Income before provision for income taxes 520

5,335

Income tax provision 684

696

Net (loss) income $ (164)

$ 4,639

Earnings (loss) per share



Basic $ —

$ 0.10

Diluted $ —

$ 0.10

Common shares and equivalents outstanding



Basic weighted average shares 47,363,197

48,036,300

Diluted weighted average shares 47,363,197

48,455,751

Other comprehensive income (loss)



Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,511

(5,728)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax 4,149

(3,122)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) 6,660

(8,850)

Comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,496

$ (4,211)



Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities



Net (loss) income $ (164)

$ 4,639

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 20,461

21,804

Provision for credit losses and sales returns 2,141

2,488

Stock-based compensation expense 30,005

13,580

Deferred taxes (1,142)

954

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 506

188

Other non-cash adjustments (32)

102

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of

businesses:



Accounts receivable 10,407

(3,876)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,426)

(5,303)

Trade accounts payable 7,550

(4,021)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 549

(31,694)

Deferred revenue (22,752)

(23,364)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 30,103

(24,503)

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (3,470)

(2,867)

Capitalized software development costs (9,302)

(10,937)

Net cash used in investing activities (12,772)

(13,804)

Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 80,700

144,700

Payments on debt (59,667)

(86,075)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (18,426)

(19,782)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

1

Change in due to customers (353,597)

(311,095)

Change in customer funds receivable (563)

(733)

Purchase of treasury stock (28,066)

—

Dividend payments to stockholders —

(5,960)

Net cash used in financing activities (379,619)

(278,944)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 230

(2,822)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (362,058)

(320,073)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 644,969

577,295

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 282,911

$ 257,222



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,753

$ 35,750

Restricted cash 255,158

609,219

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 282,911

$ 644,969



Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 115,806

$ 118,756

GAAP gross margin 52.8 % 53.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,358

865

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 9,128

10,930

Add: Employee severance —

32

Subtotal 14,486

11,827

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 130,292

$ 130,583

Non-GAAP gross margin 59.4 % 58.4 %





GAAP income from operations $ 6,644

$ 8,424

GAAP operating margin 3.0 % 3.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Stock-based compensation expense 30,005

13,580

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 9,677

11,671

Add: Employee severance 991

97

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs (98)

(32)

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 65

139

Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities (111)

24

Subtotal 40,529

25,479

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 47,173

$ 33,903

Non-GAAP operating margin 21.5 % 15.2 %





GAAP income before provision for income taxes $ 520

$ 5,335

GAAP net (loss) income $ (164)

$ 4,639







Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 47,363,197

48,455,751

GAAP diluted earnings per share $ —

$ 0.10







Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: GAAP income tax provision 684

696

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 40,529

25,479

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 41,049

30,814

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1) $ 8,210

$ 6,163

Non-GAAP net income $ 32,839

$ 24,651







Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,387,042

48,455,751

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.68

$ 0.51







(1) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP revenue $ 219,191

$ 223,621

GAAP revenue growth (2.0) %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) —

—

Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 219,191

$ 223,621

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth (2.0) %







Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 219,191

$ 223,621

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) (1,953)

—

Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 217,238

$ 223,621

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis (2.9) %







GAAP recurring revenue $ 206,750

$ 204,867

GAAP recurring revenue growth 0.9 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) —

—

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 206,750

$ 204,867

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 0.9 %







(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ (164)

$ 4,639

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Interest, net 4,962

3,637

Add: GAAP income tax provision 684

696

Add: Depreciation 3,211

3,541

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 9,677

11,671

Add: Amortization of software development costs(1) 7,963

6,672

Subtotal 26,497

26,217

Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 26,333

$ 30,856

Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 12.0 %







Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down —

—

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 30,005

13,580

Add: Employee severance 991

97

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs (98)

(32)

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 65

139

Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities (111)

24

Subtotal 30,852

13,808

Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 57,185

$ 44,664

Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 26.1 %







Rule of 40(2) 24.1 %







(1) Includes amortization expense related to software development costs and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. (2) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above.

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,103

$ (24,503)

Less: purchase of property and equipment (3,470)

(2,867)

Less: capitalized software development costs (9,302)

(10,937)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 17,331

$ (38,307)



SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.