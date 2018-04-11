Blackbaud Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results. A live webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage and to access the call, enter passcode 788816 after dialing 800-289-0462 for US/Canada. View the full list of additional International call-in numbers here.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com.

Mark Furlong

Director of Investor Relations

843-654-2097

Mark.furlong@blackbaud.com

