Blackbaud Announces David Benjamin as President of International Markets Group

Benjamin joins Blackbaud with more than 20 years of experience in the technology, telecommunication and media industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Box overseeing its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market. Under his leadership, the business grew through expansion in the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Prior to Box, Benjamin spent nearly a decade at British Telecom (BT), where he served as Vice President of Global Services, leading a multi-million-dollar enterprise business unit. He delivered significant growth through cloud, mobile and digital services. Before BT, he spent 12 years at Guardian Media Group and served, among other leadership roles, as Divisional Chief Operating Officer.

"David has a strong track record of delivering outstanding results for business growth and expansion, and his deep understanding of the international enterprise market will deliver greater value for our customers," said Mike Gianoni, president & CEO of Blackbaud. "With the momentum we are seeing with our Blackbaud Europe and Blackbaud Pacific organizations, last fall's acquisition of JustGiving, and the Microsoft partnership announcement, we are in a great position to drive growth internationally under David's leadership."

Based in the company's London office, Benjamin will report directly to President and CEO Mike Gianoni and serve on the company's executive leadership team. He holds a Master of Business Administration from The Manchester Metropolitan University and graduated with honors from the London Metropolitan University with a Bachelor of Arts in European Business.

"There has never been a better time for charities to scale their performance and impact by leveraging modern cloud platforms; and Blackbaud is the global leader when it comes to helping cause-minded organizations achieve digital transformation," said Benjamin. "I'm truly excited to be joining Blackbaud's international business and to help create a positive societal impact through the great efficacy and power of our offerings."

For more about Blackbaud's Executive Leadership Team, visit www.blackbaud.com/company/executive-leadership.aspx.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com.

