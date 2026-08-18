Blackbaud Announces the Winners of the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards

Celebrating the Social Impact Organizations and Individuals Using Technology, Innovation, and Collaboration to Drive Greater Impact

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced the winners of the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards, highlighting organizations around the world embracing innovation, breaking down barriers, and using technology to create measurable, meaningful change.

Blackbaud serves organizations across the social impact ecosystem, including nonprofits, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, foundations, and corporate social impact teams. The Blackbaud Impact Awards celebrate customers that are leveraging Blackbaud technology to advance their missions, strengthen communities, and achieve extraordinary results.

"The recipients of this year's Blackbaud Impact Awards demonstrate what's possible when purpose, innovation and determination come together to drive meaningful outcomes," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "From advancing fundraising and strengthening constituent engagement to improving operations and embracing new technologies, these organizations and leaders are finding powerful ways to amplify their impact, which is creating meaningful change in communities around the world. We're inspired by their achievements, honored to support their work, and look forward to celebrating them live at bbcon 2026."

The Blackbaud Impact Awards recognize winners across seven award categories, including organizations across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Winners will be celebrated on the mainstage at bbcon 2026 in Columbus, London, and Sydney.

The 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards Winners

THE SILO BUSTER AWARD

Recognizing organizations that have broken down barriers, increased collaboration, and connected teams, data, or processes to achieve greater impact.

Winners:

North America: Starfish Family Services

Europe: Wesco International

Asia Pacific: Adelaide University

Finalists include East Coast Zoological Foundation (US), Applied Materials (US), and NSU University School (US).

THE CHANGEMAKER AWARD

Recognizing organizations that have embraced new technologies, innovative strategies, or transformative approaches to overcome challenges and drive meaningful results.

Winners:

North America: Le Phare, Enfants et Familles

Europe: St. Raphael's Hospice

Asia Pacific: Vision Australia

Finalists include Local Office on Aging, Inc. (US) And Equality Now (US).

THE DATA STRATEGIST AWARD

Recognizing organizations that use data strategically to inform decisions, improve outcomes, and maximize mission impact.

Winners:

North America: A Kid Again

Europe: Cash for Kids UK

Finalists include Detroit Catholic High School (US), Diocese of Toledo (US), and Skidmore College (US).

THE FUELING GREATNESS AWARD

Recognizing organizations that have achieved exceptional results by reaching or surpassing ambitious goals in support of their mission. Finalists for the Fueling Greatness Award were:

Winner:

North America: Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish & School

Finalists include Alzheimer Society of Ontario (Canada), Paws for Patrick (US), and Richard Bland College Foundation (US).

THE FUTURIST AWARD

Recognizing organizations that are preparing for what's next by embracing innovation, exploring emerging technologies, and building for the future.

Winners:

North America: Boston University

Europe: Durham University

Asia Pacific: Australian National University

Finalists include ServiceNow (US), University of Manitoba (Canada), and University of Nebraska Foundation (US).

THE OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD

Recognizing leaders whose vision, dedication, and commitment have driven measurable impact within their organizations and communities.

Winner:

North America: Michelle Edgerton, Executive Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer, YMCA of the North

Finalists include Leah Markham, Executive Director, Community Relations, Mizuho Americas (US); Anne Posey, CEO, Tykes and Teens, Inc. (US); Jennifer Sniderman, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Wesco International (US); and Sherrie C. Snipes, CEO, Charleston Promise Neighborhood (US).

THE RISING STAR AWARD

Recognizing ambitious individuals at manager-level or below (non-executive or director level) who demonstrate exceptional potential in their field. Finalists for the Rising Star Award were:

Winners:

North America: Leah Cooper, Program Manager, MillerKnoll Foundation

Europe: Lauren Gooley, Head of CRM Implementation, Imperial College London

Asia Pacific: Sam Ovais, Fundraising CRM Manager, Vision Australia

Finalists include Taha Bhatti, Data Analyst and BI Developer, Skidmore College (US); Jenni Cornella, Donor Data Specialist, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver (US); Hayley Kenward, Individual Giving Manager, St. Wilfrid's Hospice (UK); Lynn Kenyon, Database & Insights Manager, Neurological Foundation of New Zealand (New Zealand); and James Macgraw, Database Assistant, St. Raphael's Hospice (UK).

Learn more about each winner's achievements and see the full list of finalists at www.blackbaud.com/impact-awards.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

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