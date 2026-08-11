Blackbaud is Delivering Corporate Donations to Nonprofits Faster than Ever with Expedited Giving+

New Capabilities Leverage Blackbaud Integrated Payments and the Blackbaud Verified Network to Help Nonprofits Access Critical Funding in Minutes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced the expanded availability of Expedited Giving and Expedited Giving+ within its YourCause® from Blackbaud® suite of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement solutions. Expedited Giving delivers corporate and employee donations to nonprofits 90% faster than the industry average, while Expedited Giving+ is the industry's fastest disbursement of corporate and employee giving, enabling direct-to-nonprofit donations in near real time.

These innovations reflect Blackbaud's continued focus on helping the social impact sector operate at the speed of need, ensuring nonprofits can access critical funding faster amid ongoing economic pressure and shifting donor dynamics. Recent data from the Blackbaud Institute suggests that while overall charitable giving remains resilient, many organizations, especially smaller nonprofits, are facing increased funding challenges.

"Speed matters when it comes to funding impact," said Dale Strange, president, Corporate Impact, Blackbaud. "By accelerating how donations move from companies and their employees to nonprofits, we're helping ensure that generosity translates into action exactly when it's needed most. At the same time, this innovation helps companies streamline administration, strengthen employee engagement and demonstrate the timely impact of their social responsibility efforts."

Blackbaud is uniquely positioned to support both ends of this social impact ecosystem, connecting corporate impact and social impact in ways that no other provider can, supporting the company's vision to unleash resources at the speed of need. As both a creator and consumer of cutting-edge AI tools, Blackbaud is leveraging AI in product development to increase the pace of innovation, delivering these meaningful capabilities to customers faster than ever to accelerate social impact outcomes.

Two Powerful Capabilities to Accelerate Impact

Blackbaud's innovation introduces two distinct, but complementary methods to modernize the corporate giving experience. By connecting the backend systems that power CSR programs, nonprofit fundraising, and donation disbursement, Blackbaud is able to dramatically increase the speed and ease with which funds are transferred from corporate employees to nonprofits.

EXPEDITED GIVING

Expedited Giving accelerates donation delivery for nonprofits connected through the Blackbaud Verified Network, enabling faster disbursement of eligible funds for US organizations registered for ACH payments. This speeds up traditional corporate and employee donation disbursements by 90% compared to industry averages, which range from 30-90+ days. It also reduces manual processing and administrative delays for nonprofits. Currently, more than 100,000 nonprofits are connected through the network and can receive funds via ACH digital disbursement.

EXPEDITED GIVING+

Building on this foundation, Expedited Giving+ is now dramatically changing the disbursement landscape, providing exponential speed through a direct connection to Blackbaud Integrated Payments, the company's AI-powered payment processing solution for nonprofits.

This accelerates and simplifies the processing of corporate employee donations by:

Enabling delivery of employee digital donations in as little as 10 minutes—the industry's fastest option, disbursing funds in minutes versus days or even months

Providing a seamless, real-time payment experience for participating nonprofit organizations

Creating a connected experience for Blackbaud nonprofit customers by delivering corporate employee donations originated in YourCause directly into their existing Blackbaud Integrated Payments solution

Enhancing transparency between the employee donor and the nonprofit as the tax receipt comes directly from the nonprofit and the nonprofit is reflected on the employee's bank statement

Expedited Giving and Expedited Giving+ are already helping move funds faster across the social impact ecosystem, with strong momentum from pilot participation and early customer adoption.

Delivering Impact at Scale

Powered by the Blackbaud Verified Network, which connects corporations and nonprofits through a shared infrastructure, Expedited Giving simplifies data exchange and reduces administrative burden across the ecosystem.

With more than ten million employees using YourCause from Blackbaud, these innovations bring unprecedented scale to fast, efficient corporate philanthropy.

Expedited Giving and Expedited Giving+ are part of Blackbaud's continued investment in platform innovation—anchored in connected data, intelligent infrastructure, and purpose-built payments—to help organizations maximize their impact. By reducing friction and accelerating access to funds, Blackbaud is helping nonprofits navigate a more complex funding environment while empowering companies and their employees to give with greater immediacy and confidence.

Learn More

Nonprofits interested in taking advantage of these accelerated donation disbursement features can claim their free charity profile on the Blackbaud Verified Network and enable ACH transactions. Blackbaud nonprofit customers using Blackbaud Integrated Payments can additionally enable Expedited Giving+ after setting up a Blackbaud Verified Network profile.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud