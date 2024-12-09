Blackbaud Appoints Bradley Pyburn, Former Chief of Staff of U.S. Cyber Command, to Board of Directors

Pyburn Brings More than 30 Years of Cybersecurity and IT Experience with an Extensive Military and Government Career

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the appointment of Bradley Pyburn, retired Air Force major general and former chief of staff for U.S. Cyber Command, to its board of directors. With an accomplished career across the military and government sectors, Pyburn brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, IT and enterprise operations.

"We're honored to welcome Bradley to the Blackbaud board of directors," said Andrew M. Leitch, chairman of the Blackbaud board. "With a strong background in strategic design and execution, leading complex global operations, developing and leading high-performance teams, and mitigating risk, Bradley will make a great addition to the board. His vast experience across cybersecurity, IT, software, and digital landscapes will be incredibly valuable as we lead Blackbaud into the next era of innovation and delivering customer value while further strengthening our cybersecurity practices."

Pyburn built his career in Air Force Cybersecurity Operations, serving from 1991-2024. His various leadership roles included Chief Information Officer of Air Combat Command, Deputy Commander of U.S. Air Force Cyber, and Chief of Staff of U.S. Cyber Command before his retirement as Major General in September of this year. During his military tenure, Pyburn oversaw thousands of personnel and multi-billion-dollar budgets while defending U.S. critical infrastructure and providing cybersecurity for millions of users and thousands of networks. He guided U.S. Cyber Command's inaugural AI strategy—setting the foundation for capability integration into cybersecurity operations.

Pyburn holds a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Eisenhower School at the National Defense University, a Master of Science degree in Military Studies from Marine Corps University, a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computing and Information Science, and Mathematics from McKendree University.

"I'm excited to join the Blackbaud board as I look to continue applying my cybersecurity and enterprise experience in the private sector," said Pyburn. "Helping social impact organizations power their operations is an important mission, and I look forward to contributing to the value Blackbaud can bring to its customers."

In addition to Pyburn, Blackbaud's board of directors includes Andrew M. Leitch (chairman), Deneen DeFiore, Mike Gianoni (CEO and vice chairman), Yogesh K. Gupta, Rupal S. Hollenbeck, D. Roger Nanney, Sarah E. Nash and Kristian Talvitie.

