Blackbaud Appoints Brandon Sharrett President and General Manager of Blackbaud Corporate Solutions™

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that Brandon Sharrett has been appointed president and general manager for Blackbaud Corporate Solutions™, reporting to David Benjamin, executive vice president, International Markets Group. In this role, Sharrett will lead the vertical business unit that serves all companies who use Blackbaud solutions—including the Blackbaud YourCause® suite—to demonstrate commitment to social good, increase employee engagement, strengthen community relationships, and boost customer and investor confidence in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

"The corporate solutions vertical is a strong area of growth for Blackbaud, and we see incredible opportunity to scale this vertical globally," said Benjamin. "We are pleased to appoint a proven leader from within our organization to oversee this important market. Brandon has demonstrated commitment and success during his time at Blackbaud, and I'm confident that his strong leadership, ingenuity and guidance will take our corporate solutions business to the next level."

Sharrett first joined Blackbaud as a director in the faith solutions vertical in 2019 and took the helm as president and general manager of faith solutions in 2020. Sharrett has extensive experience growing revenue and sales and working with complex enterprise institutions in a range of global markets. Before joining Blackbaud, he worked for Fiserv for eight years in various leadership positions in their card processing and investment services businesses. Prior to that, Sharrett was managing director with SEI Investments for 17 years and, during that time, had the opportunity to live in London for four years while overseeing the leadership for global wealth services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Bringing this experience to his new role, Sharrett will focus on scaling Blackbaud's corporate solutions world-wide to serve large enterprise customers who have global employee bases.

"I'm passionate about the role corporations play in philanthropy to support and empower employees as they advocate for social good in their communities locally, as well as globally," said Sharrett. "In this new role, I am committed to working with the team to continue to innovate our product features, functionality and services to ensure companies are able to make a greater impact for social good around the world."

Sharrett earned his bachelor's degree in industrial management from Georgia Tech. He currently resides in Charleston, SC, where Blackbaud's global headquarters is based, and serves on the board of directors for Reading Partners South Carolina, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes communities to provide students with proven, individualized reading support.

For additional information about Blackbaud's Cloud Solution for Companies, visit blackbaud.com/who-we-serve/companies.

