Blackbaud CEO Michael "Mike" Gianoni Named a Top 50 SaaS CEO for Second Consecutive Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce its president and CEO, Michael "Mike" Gianoni has been recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2020. Gianoni, who previously received this prestigious recognition in 2019 and 2017, was honored for his purpose-driven leadership that has continued to drive growth and innovation at Blackbaud. Gianoni is joined on the list by CEOs from other high performing software companies such as Gainsight®, Cvent® and ON24®.

When Gianoni took the helm as president and CEO of Blackbaud six years ago, he quickly cemented his reputation as a transformational leader for the social good software company. His significant accomplishments at Blackbaud include the transition of Blackbaud's entire solution set to the cloud, issuing the company's first social responsibility report and opening Blackbaud's new LEED Gold world headquarters in Charleston, SC.

During Gianoni's tenure as president and CEO, Blackbaud's customer base has grown over 50 percent as a result of new offerings through Blackbaud's cloud architecture, which has enabled the software company to serve new markets, while also better serving its existing customers. Gianoni was recognized by Forbes in 2019 as one of America's More Innovative Leaders and Fast Company recently named Blackbaud a Best Workplace for Innovators.

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software and SaaS sectors. Its annual Top 50 SaaS CEOs list is compiled based on nominations from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants. For this year's list, The Software Report focused on key attributes of these top leaders, including integrity, intellect, drive, emotional intelligence, organizational culture and operational skill. For more information and to view this year's list of Top 50 SaaS CEOs, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-50-saas-ceos-of-2020.

