Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni Named One of 50 Most Influential by Charleston Business Magazine

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that its president and CEO Mike Gianoni was named one of the 50 Most Influential People of 2020 by Charleston Business Magazine. Gianoni was recognized for his commitment to innovation as well as his passion for creating an inclusive workplace culture and giving back to his community.

The selection of individuals on the 50 Most Influential list is a result of Charleston Business Magazine's staff research and community nominations. Other prominent individuals featured on the list include local corporate leaders, elected officials, artists, activists and nonprofit leaders. This is the third year Gianoni has been honored on Charleston Business Magazine's Most Influential list. He was also recognized by Forbes in 2019 as one of America's Most Innovative Leaders and has been named a Top 50 SaaS CEO by The Software Report for the last two years.

Gianoni took the helm as president and CEO of Blackbaud in 2014. During his tenure, Blackbaud has built a legacy of putting customers first, connecting them in unique ways, and putting information and innovation in their hands at a level of quality and speed that no other vendor can provide. Under Gianoni's leadership, Blackbaud has grown to serve millions of users across more than 100 countries, including one out of three Fortune 500 companies, 80% of the most influential nonprofits, 30 of the 32 largest nonprofit hospitals, 93% of higher education institutions with billion-dollar campaigns, 25 of the largest Catholic Dioceses in the US and more.

In addition, Gianoni has prioritized corporate citizenship and workplace culture, building on Blackbaud's core values. Blackbaud recently joined the United Nations Global Compact and formed an environmental, social and governance (ESG) steering committee—efforts that showcase the company's commitment to governing its business ethically, being a caring employer, contributing to causes and communities through corporate philanthropy and pursuing sustainability.

Charleston Business Magazine is a resource for Charleston area business leaders, rising stars, entrepreneurs and groups that have a vested interest in the success of the Charleston business community. See the full list of Charleston Business Magazine's 2020 50 Most Influential here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.