Blackbaud CMO Catherine LaCour Named one of the 2021 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology

"I'm humbled to be recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Tech, and it's an honor to be part of this prestigious group of female leaders," said LaCour. "I have long subscribed to the theory that when one woman shines, the women around her do, too. I am passionate about lifting other women up, and it's my hope that this award helps inspire other women to pursue their dreams and reach their goals—whether in technology or other fields—so that together we can achieve more."

The Top 50 Women in Tech Award recognizes the achievements of women who are breaking barriers and setting high standards for themselves and others. Recipients are female leaders who have made increasingly significant contributions throughout their career to their company and the overall technology industry. They seek to improve not just their departments and companies, but their communities as well, and they strive to eliminate the gender gap in the technology C-suite.

As Blackbaud's CMO, LaCour is responsible for the company's global brand and marketing, corporate communications, and strategic go-to-market and retention functions. She is a passionate change agent focused on driving innovative business strategies and process improvements from ideation to implementation. She also helms the Blackbaud Institute, which brings together the best minds in philanthropy to develop and share leading-edge research and insight that accelerates impact throughout the social good community.

LaCour has a Master of Business Administration from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird) and a Bachelor of Science in business from the College of Charleston. A Charleston, S.C., native, she currently serves on the Coastal Community Foundation board of directors and chairs the marketing and communications committee. She also serves on the board of directors of the Women's Refugee Commission, a non-profit advocating for laws, policies and programs to improve the lives and protect the rights of refugee women and children, and she chairs the external relations committee. In addition, LaCour serves on the South Carolina Department of Commerce's Council for Innovation Initiatives and was named a South Carolina Liberty Fellow in 2017.

To see the full list of the 2021 Top 50 Women in Tech awardees, visit top50tech.org. Recipients will be honored at the 17th Annual National Diversity and Leadership Conference virtually on April 21-22 and April 28-29.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

