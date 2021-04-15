Blackbaud Expands Global Capabilities for YourCause® to Power Social Good Around the World

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced updates to its YourCause® suite, which will help companies drive more social impact globally. YourCause, part of Blackbaud's Cloud Solution for Companies, helps high-impact organizations connect profit to purpose by expanding and accelerating employee giving, volunteering, grantmaking and fundraising.

Through a new in-market partnership, YourCause now integrates with GlobalGiving Atlas, offering companies access to the most complete and trusted repository of nonprofits, charities and NGOs in the world.

With this addition, Blackbaud now has the largest charity database to connect companies to opportunities for employee volunteering and giving. Other global capability additions for YourCause include making tools available in 24 languages for company and charity users; adding global reporting capabilities; and launching new regional relationships that will increase local offerings beyond the U.S., U.K., Canada and India.

"Blackbaud's vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world," said Brandon Sharrett, president and general manager, Corporate Solutions, Blackbaud. "One out of three Fortune 500 companies uses our technology to power their employee giving and volunteering programs, so the importance of global functionality is paramount. We're thrilled to work with GlobalGiving to help companies scale their social impact around the globe."

"GlobalGiving is proud to have Blackbaud as its first in-market global partner for Atlas," said Alix Guerrier, GlobalGiving CEO. "This is a monumental win for global philanthropy, as our relationship with Blackbaud means many more people will be able to tap into the incredible work of nonprofits around the world."

Strong corporate social responsibility programs help companies cultivate employee engagement, strengthen community relationships and boost customer and investor confidence. During the pandemic, corporations offering COVID-19 fundraising opportunities have experienced an employee engagement level that's 15 times higher than average. Research shows that consumers are more likely to purchase from, trust and recommend companies that demonstrate strong purpose, and 76% of investors agree that a company's efforts to help improve society and the environment contribute to a positive return on investment.

As environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing becomes increasingly important, companies can rely on YourCause to extend their corporate social responsibility initiatives and strengthen corporate philanthropy. Learn more about YourCause and the Cloud Solution for Companies here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving makes it easy and safe to give to local projects around the world, while providing nonprofits with resources they need to thrive. Since 2002, GlobalGiving has helped raise more than $500 million for 28,000 charitable projects in 170 countries. A trusted partner for good, GlobalGiving is a registered nonprofit with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and accreditation by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. Learn more at globalgiving.org .

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.