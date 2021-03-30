Blackbaud Grantmaking™ is Now Available in a Powerful New User Interface

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that a new, modern user interface for Blackbaud Grantmaking™ is now available to customers around the world. Powered by Blackbaud SKY®—Blackbaud's platform for social good innovation—this highly anticipated release of SKY UX® for Blackbaud Grantmaking equips customers for the future of grantmaking with advanced grant management technology that's accessible anywhere via any browser on any device.

"Grantmakers all over the world enable nonprofits to continue their lifesaving work, and the critical importance of that job has been front and center throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Meredith Johnson, vice president, product management, Blackbaud. "With more veteran grantmakers using mobile technology and a younger generation of grantmakers emerging in the philanthropic community, providing convenient access to grants data and grants management tools will continue to be critical for success. Our recent enhancements to Blackbaud Grantmaking, leveraging SKY UX, are a great example of how Blackbaud is innovating for the future of giving while bringing consistent, cohesive user experiences to our customers."

Blackbaud Grantmaking empowers all grantmaking stakeholders—from the C-suite to the board room and applicants in the field—with purpose-built tools to achieve greater efficiency, improve remote collaboration and better understand results. With a high level of scalability and personalization, powerful functionality and a cloud-based and fully hosted platform, Blackbaud Grantmaking enables organizations large and small to make a greater impact while alleviating their IT burden, improving data security and providing the freedom and flexibility to work in the system remotely.

This flexibility is now taken to new heights with the introduction of Blackbaud Grantmaking in SKY UX, providing grantmakers with a modern user interface that makes work easier than ever. As the world's needs change and grow, Blackbaud Grantmaking is a partner in helping grantmakers direct funds to organizations that need them.

Blackbaud Grantmaking in SKY UX Delivers:

Integration with impact measurement mapping indexes

Global access to extensive information about grantee organizations including award histories, past and pending grant requests, payment histories, outstanding requirements and more

Ability to create and update records on-the-go, allowing users to keep their core system data current at all times

Access to personalized dashboards and saved searches, providing grantmakers with key insight into the results and progress of their programs from anywhere

Multifactor authentication for enhanced security

"Blackbaud Grantmaking has been our trusted technology partner for years, and we are thrilled about its transition to the new user interface, enabling us to get funds out the door using any browser and any device," said Lindsay Cochrane, program director, Dunham Foundation. "Blackbaud Grantmaking in SKY UX is the essential technology to allow us to help those in need."

The new user interface for Blackbaud Grantmaking is available free of charge to all current Blackbaud Grantmaking customers. To learn more about Blackbaud Grantmaking, visit https://www.blackbaud.com/products/blackbaud-grantmaking.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.