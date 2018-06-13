Blackbaud Inaugurates New World Headquarters in South Carolina

Blackbaud, the world's 24th largest software company, has operated in Berkeley County, South Carolina since 2000, and is the largest publicly traded software company headquartered in the state. The company was also recently named to the Fortune 56 Companies Changing the World list. The company's eco-friendly world headquarters provides a dynamic and collaborative workplace for nearly half of its rapidly growing workforce, which operates in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

"With our new headquarters, we're making a generational investment in the very community that supported us since well before we went public 14 years ago, while also launching the world's most creative workspace to cultivate innovation at the intersection of technology and social good," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud President and CEO. "From dedicated labs for disruptive innovation, to modern engineering spaces, to leading-edge technology that connects our global workforce like never before, we're positioned to do what we do—bigger, better and faster. And that's good news for all of our customers and the millions of people who use our software around the world."

The new world headquarters is also home to the new Blackbaud Innovation Center, a high-tech meeting space where customers, partners, community leaders and influencers across the social economy can convene to turn action into impact. The site will support the company's ongoing community development and corporate citizenship activities, such as Camp Blackbaud, an employee-led STEM program that teaches elementary school children how to design and code. It also ultimately will be accessible to nonprofits in need of special meeting and event space.

Blackbaud, which was recently recognized on Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers list for the third consecutive year, announced plans in 2016 to create 300 additional high-tech jobs over five years. The company is actively recruiting new staff and expects new positions to be added as the project continues to progress. "Behind all great companies are great people, so it's our top priority to make Blackbaud a place that attracts and retains top talent in the industry," said John Mistretta, executive vice president of Human Resources. "We designed this space based on what matters most to our people, which resulted in a sustainable, LEED-certified building that promotes employee wellness and collaboration; offering perks like a healthy dining café featuring local vendors, ergonomic furniture, a game room, an outdoor activities center, and more."

To mark the celebration of its grand opening, Blackbaud made a $25,000 donation to Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center to support the new facility Dee Norton opened on the Cainhoy peninsula, a space designed to help prevent abuse, protect children and heal families. Blackbaud has a long-standing commitment to supporting organizations that work with disadvantaged youth and this partnership with Dee Norton allows the company to make a meaningful investment in its own backyard.

Blackbaud was joined by both state and Charleston-area leaders to celebrate the new building, including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler and Director of Global Business Development, South Carolina Department of Commerce Nelson Lindsay.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com.

