Blackbaud Launches Innovation Partnership with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announces a new Innovation Partnership with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) to support companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. This first-of-its-kind partnership will create opportunities for Blackbaud customers and CECP-affiliated companies to be more effective with their CSR measurement data through streamlined reporting and knowledge sharing.

"At Blackbaud, we believe the world will be a better place when good takes over, which is a higher purpose echoed by CECP's own mission. We deeply value our relationship with CECP, as an affiliated company, and are excited to take this next step to partner to drive even more impact for social good," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "When like-minded organizations come together like this to further empower CSR initiatives through technology, the results can be incredibly powerful. We're proud to support CECP and our fellow companies with this new functionality, which will no doubt create even more impact for social good."

To launch the partnership, Blackbaud customers utilizing YourCause solutions now have access to a CECP Giving in Numbers report enabling them to quickly and easily pull their companies' data for the Giving in Numbers survey, saving time that can be spent on their social impact programs, as well as improving the overall data health of the submissions. Streamlined data extractions ensure improved business case and strategy benchmarking, trends and insights for leaders in all sectors. Additionally, non-CECP companies that utilize YourCause solutions to power their CSR efforts will be able to access these same reports. This new functionality will provide CSR leaders with unprecedented resources and access to industry data, which will help strengthen and accelerate their efforts.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Blackbaud to put companies' needs at the forefront," said Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP. "Recognizing that there are many demands on the time of a corporate leader, this solution will streamline companies' measurement work and improve their user experience both through YourCause solutions and with CECP's Giving in Numbers survey. CECP's priority is to increase efficiency and eliminate redundancy in service of our companies committed to making an impact in their communities."

CECP is a movement of more than 200 of the world's largest companies that represent $6.6 trillion in revenues, $21.2 billion in social investment, 14 million employees, 23 million hours of employee engagement and $15 trillion in assets under management. CECP helps companies transform their social strategy by providing customized connections and networking, counsel and support, benchmarking and trends and awareness building and recognition. More than a third of CECP-affiliated companies also utilize Blackbaud solutions to manage their CSR efforts. CECP's Giving in Numbers report is utilized by professionals across all sectors globally to understand how corporations invest in society, with topics ranging from cash and in-kind/product, employee volunteerism and giving and impact measurement.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud

Related Links

http://www.blackbaud.com

