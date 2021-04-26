Blackbaud Named 2020 Diversity Champion by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to share it has been named the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Diversity Champion as part of the organization's Community Champions Awards. Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Blackbaud is a proud and active member of the Chamber.

"We work closely with the Charleston Metro Chamber and recognize the valuable, impactful work the organization does for our community," said Michael B. Moore, vice president, diversity and inclusion, Blackbaud. "To be named a Diversity Champion by an organization we greatly respect means the world to us. At Blackbaud, we see that great things happen when diverse people with different experiences, perspectives and backgrounds come together. Celebrating diversity and inclusion enables us to be a better company, employer, partner and corporate citizen. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment and ongoing work in this area."

The Chamber's Diversity Champion Award is given to a business or leader who is committed to creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and community. Blackbaud was recognized for its vision of powering an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world, demonstrating the company's commitment to continually evolving and growing to create both an inclusive workplace and equitable communities.

"It is our honor to share that Blackbaud has received our Diversity Champion Award," said Bryan Derreberry, president and CEO, Charleston Metro Chamber. "Blackbaud's dedication to its vision and mission is apparent with the recent addition of Michael B. Moore as Blackbaud's first Diversity and Inclusion Officer. We are proud to have Blackbaud as a member of the Chamber and look forward to the impact we know the company will continue to have in our community."

The Charleston Metro Chamber and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina honored Community Champions Award recipients in a ceremony on April 22.

