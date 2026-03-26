Blackbaud Opens Registration for bbcon 2026 to Rally Social Impact Sector Around AI Innovation

bbcon 2026 Will Provide Three Days of Learning, Inspiration and Innovation;

Early-Bird Pricing Available Through July 3

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, has announced that registration for bbcon 2026 is now open, with early-bird pricing through July 3. The conference, which convenes leaders across the social impact sector for three days of learning, inspiration and connection, will take place Sept. 29–Oct. 1 in Columbus, Ohio, with global events following in London and Sydney.

"Every year we look forward to bbcon as a moment to rally the social impact sector around innovation, best practices and inspiration," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "We're deeply committed to the health of the sector, and this event is one of the key ways we support social impact leaders, with opportunities to deepen their expertise, accelerate their technology use, and connect with peers who share their passion for making a difference in the world. This year, we'll take a deeper look at how the social impact sector can seize the massive opportunity that AI offers to accelerate their missions, delivering an experience that both empowers and energizes."

The bbcon Experience

What attendees can expect at bbcon 2026:

Learn AI skills to expand their impact and elevate their careers

Connect with peers by building their network with like-minded professionals

Learn about Blackbaud's newest innovations and upcoming solutions

Get practical strategies that can be put to work right away—from fundraising and finance to marketing, data and operations

Choose from 100+ sessions with actionable insights, product know-how, and forward-looking ideas to help plan what's next

Add a pre-conference pass and get access to hands-on skill-building workshops from Blackbaud University instructors and Blackbaud's developer community

With early-bird pricing, attendees can save $779 off full-price registration through July 3. Visit bbconference.com for more details.

More Ways to Connect and Innovate

Registration is currently open for several of Blackbaud's most impactful events of the year.

Product Update Briefings, May 5–7 : Join virtually to see how we're building AI capabilities directly within Blackbaud solutions. Register here.

: Join virtually to see how we're building AI capabilities directly within Blackbaud solutions. Register here. bbdevdays, June 2–4 : Developers of all skill levels can join virtually to share ideas and create new solutions for social impact. Register here.

: Developers of all skill levels can join virtually to share ideas and create new solutions for social impact. Register here. K–12 User Conference, July 15–17: Shape the future of education at the K–12 User Conference in Boston, MA. Register here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud