Blackbaud Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Employers for Women

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, announces today that it has been named to Forbes' Best Employers for Women 2020 list. Blackbaud, which previously received this prestigious recognition in 2018, was recognized in the IT/Internet software category for excellence in diversity, pay equity, professional development, family support and more.

"The diverse backgrounds, viewpoints and experiences of our employees are paramount to all that we do at Blackbaud," said Blackbaud Chief People Officer Maggie Driscoll. "Our people are critical in driving our mission and vision and ensuring we're creating and fostering a thriving culture. Recognitions such as being named a Forbes Best Employer for Women are a reflection of the continued commitment and attention we put on creating a world–class work environment that empowers women—and all employees."

Blackbaud's diversity program is a focused and continually expanding effort spanning education, awareness, recruitment, empowerment, community involvement and financial support. Blackbaud has employee-led affinity groups, including Women in Tech, Women in Sales and Women in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which serve to empower and develop personal and professional growth in female leadership. The technology company prides itself on the equal gender balance of its workforce. And, every year, Blackbaud hosts an Executive Women's Summit, where top female leaders come together to focus on building relationships and supporting one another. In addition to this recognition, Blackbaud's commitment to diversity and inclusion has earned it spots on Forbes' 2019 and 2018 America's Best Employers for Diversity list, Forbes' Best Midsize Employers list for four years and AnitaB.org's list of Top Companies for Women Technologists for the past two years.

Forbes partners with market research company Statista to create its annual ranking of America's Best Employers for Women. The list is compiled by surveying more than 75,000 U.S. employees—45,000 of whom are women—employed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees in the U.S. The survey focused around topics relevant to women in their workplaces and was designed to shed light on their experiences. View the full list of America's Best Employers for Women here.

Learn more about life at Blackbaud by visiting Blackbaud.com/careers/life-at-blackbaud.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

