Blackbaud Unleashes Social Good and Delivers Innovation at bbcon 2022 Virtual

The 23rd Annual Tech Conference for Good Kicks Off Today—and It's Free to Attend

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today will kick off its 23rd annual tech conference for good as company leaders, celebrity speakers, product experts and social good organizations take the online stage at bbcon 2022 Virtual.

The conference is designed to make social good practitioners, their teams and their organizations stronger and more resilient, so they can make the greatest impact possible for their missions. Participants can join virtually from anywhere in the world to get inspired, learn from experts and build their network by registering for free at bbconference.com.

"Blackbaud software is powering millions of users across more than 100 countries to unleash impact that spans the planet," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "bbcon provides an opportunity every year for us to connect with the customers who are driving this impact every day, and to bring them inspiration and innovation that will help them accomplish even more. We are so excited for what's in store this year."

Mainstage Program

Monday, Oct. 17:

Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni and Catherine LaCour will kick off the conference, giving an overview of Blackbaud's impact and commitments to the social good community.

, chief technology officer, and , chief product officer, will share tech highlights and progress across Blackbaud's product portfolio. Glennon Doyle , New York Times bestselling author, activist and podcast host, will join the mainstage to discuss why showing up for yourself might be the most important thing you can do for your organization and its mission.

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Simu Liu , actor, writer, and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, will engage in an inspiring conversation on strength, resilience, representation and creating your own passion-centered path, personally, professionally and within your organization.

Product Innovation

Blackbaud's products are built specifically for social good organizations to help them raise more revenue, manage finances more efficiently, connect across their organizations, deliver grants effectively, create exceptional experiences for their community and more. At bbcon, Blackbaud will highlight innovation across its portfolio, including:

Managing Data in Systems of Record

Expansion of SKY APIs: Blackbaud has extended its SKY APIs® across more solutions in its portfolio, now including Blackbaud CRM™, Blackbaud Altru® and Blackbaud Grantmaking™. Not only does this expand system integration and workflow design options for customers, but they also gain access to a thriving developer community that leverages open tools and engagement forums to build skills and accelerate innovation. And it expands the market opportunity for partners developing apps and integrations for Blackbaud systems.

Making the Smartest Choices with Intelligence for Good®

Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®: Blackbaud announced the general availability of Prospect Insights in June, and organizations are already making use of its powerful, AI-driven insights to grow major giving. In 2023, Blackbaud is committed to delivering insights for individual prospects, like recommended outreach rhythms and portfolio prioritization.

Blackbaud announced the general availability of Prospect Insights in June, and organizations are already making use of its powerful, AI-driven insights to grow major giving. In 2023, Blackbaud is committed to delivering insights for individual prospects, like recommended outreach rhythms and portfolio prioritization. Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®: Earlier this year, Blackbaud released data visualization enhancements for Financial Edge NXT that enable users to analyze and share performance and build custom insights and visualizations.

Maximizing Team Productivity

Action Hub for Financial Edge NXT: Blackbaud will launch an early adopter program for a new Action Hub for Accounts Receivable, which will surface key activities and reports for immediate action, so teams can focus on the right things at the right time.

Blackbaud will launch an early adopter program for a new Action Hub for Accounts Receivable, which will surface key activities and reports for immediate action, so teams can focus on the right things at the right time. Blackbaud ID: Blackbaud ID has been standardized for identity management across all Blackbaud solutions, with an 87% increase in usage over the last year. Users benefit from a common login and consistent navigation to access Blackbaud solutions, as well as a new centralized account management experience.

Moving Audiences to Act

Giving Forms: In the coming year, Blackbaud will launch new digital giving capabilities to help organizations raise more money while delivering a better giving experience. This includes new, revenue-optimized giving forms to help grow both the size and quantity of gifts.

In the coming year, Blackbaud will launch new digital giving capabilities to help organizations raise more money while delivering a better giving experience. This includes new, revenue-optimized giving forms to help grow both the size and quantity of gifts. Payment Preferences: Research shows that supporters are more likely to donate if they can use their preferred choice of payment method. Blackbaud is expanding access to PayPal as a payment method across Europe , Canada and Australia . Venmo is now generally available in the U.S. for supported products. In Canada , Blackbaud released new mobile pay terminals in June and is rolling out support for Interac for direct debit. Work is also underway to offer cryptocurrency support within the JustGiving® platform. Along with these expanded payment methods, Blackbaud will be simplifying payment services offers and rates.

Research shows that supporters are more likely to donate if they can use their preferred choice of payment method. Blackbaud is expanding access to PayPal as a payment method across , and . Venmo is now generally available in the U.S. for supported products. In , Blackbaud released new mobile pay terminals in June and is rolling out support for Interac for direct debit. Work is also underway to offer support within the JustGiving® platform. Along with these expanded payment methods, Blackbaud will be simplifying payment services offers and rates. Fee-Cover Options: While helping organizations raise more, Blackbaud also wants to make it cost less. The company recently announced the general availability of Complete Cover™ and donor cover in the U.S. and Canada for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud eTapestry®. These fee-cover models give organizations two options for maximizing the impact of their donors' generosity. These capabilities will also be included in Blackbaud's new revenue-optimized giving forms.

While helping organizations raise more, Blackbaud also wants to make it cost less. The company recently announced the general availability of Complete Cover™ and donor cover in the U.S. and for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud eTapestry®. These fee-cover models give organizations two options for maximizing the impact of their donors' generosity. These capabilities will also be included in Blackbaud's new revenue-optimized giving forms. More Fundraising Activity Choices: Blackbaud recently announced it will offer a new app that will expand activity choices available for fundraising event participants, or employees engaged in workplace wellness activities. Blackbaud expects to make this app available to Blackbaud TeamRaiser® customers with no additional subscription fees within a matter of months, so that fundraising teams can use it for spring 2023 events. In the future, capabilities will also be extended to YourCause® CSRconnect®.

In addition to these many product enhancements, Blackbaud continues to support startup founders through its Social Good Startup Program. The company is working with nearly 40 different startups—focused on areas like cryptocurrency, blockchain, artificial intelligence and planned giving—to create new solutions for the problems that matter to the social good community.

Blackbaud will share a deeper dive on specific product innovations announced at bbcon in the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings, happening Oct. 19-20, immediately following bbcon.

More Information

It's not too late to register. View the full list of bbcon and Product Update Briefing sessions at bbconference.com. On-demand access to content will be available 24-hours after the original broadcast. The platform will close Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

