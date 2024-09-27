Blackbaud's bbcon 2024 Brings Thousands of Social Impact Professionals Together for Innovation, Inspiration, Learning and Celebration

From exciting product announcements to moving mainstage messages and insightful breakout sessions, attendees are energized and equipped with knowledge to take back to their teams

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, gathered thousands of social impact professionals this week in person and virtually for bbcon 2024, its annual technology conference that took place in Seattle, Washington.

"As we conclude another bbcon, we're reflecting on the meaningful impact that our customers have around the world," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "There is no other community like the one that convened here this week. We're in awe of the transformation our customers are driving in the world, using technology to power their missions. It's our honor to be a partner and to provide our insights and resources to help them achieve even more."

In the opening keynote, Blackbaud announced a wide range of innovation shaping the future of social impact technology, including a host of AI-powered solutions, enhanced functionality of its core fundraising product, integrated payments experiences to help organizations raise and save more, greater connection between financial workflows, and more flexibility to help customers extend their Blackbaud software.

The conference also provided insights and inspiration to enable those at the forefront of world-changing organizations to return to their teams energized and equipped to fuel impact. Emmy award-winning actress and nonprofit founder Sheryl Lee Ralph gave a powerful keynote to attendees on the importance of staying true to oneself and connecting deeply with purpose. Dr. Alex George, author, podcast host and government mental health ambassador in the U.K., spoke about the importance of mental fitness to be your best self and do your best work.

With more than 150 breakout sessions, attendees learned proven tactics, best practices and helpful strategies for fundraising, financial management, grantmaking, corporate impact, higher education advancement, K-12 education management and more. Attendees also connected directly with each other to network, brainstorm and provide advice and support through Braindate, a web-based platform that helps participants connect on site and form valuable connections based on topics important to them.

Attendee Amy Barker, a database administrator at nonprofit Pine Street Inn, shared, "The face-to-face conversations at bbcon are so valuable and helpful––from connecting with Blackbaud staff and product developers to discuss our organization's needs, to getting to connect with other users who I may never otherwise get a chance to meet. It's all about making connections, sharing ideas and getting inspiration!"

As this year's give back opportunity for attendees, the American Red Cross provided hands-only CPR training, teaching hundreds of people on how to deliver lifesaving care. In support of this important work, Blackbaud made a donation to the American Red Cross to further enable their disaster preparedness and response efforts.

Celebrating Achievements

From customers to partners to new startups fueling innovation in the space, Blackbaud celebrated the achievements of its community throughout the event.

Blackbaud Impact Awards Winners

Through the Blackbaud Impact Awards, the company honored six customers achieving incredible results with Blackbaud software. Award winners were announced on the mainstage and recognized by Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni and Blackbaud Chief Customer Officer Todd Lant. The 2024 Blackbaud Impact Awards Winners included Adventist Health, Turtle Creek Association, Jackson, Combat Stress, University of Manitoba, and Katie M. Lewis from the Burger King Foundation. Learn more about each of these organizations and their achievements here.

Social Good Startup Showcase Winners

Once again, Blackbaud introduced bbcon attendees to tech startups from the Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program. Founders in this year's cohort pitched their solutions to Blackbaud leaders and customers sharing how their technology can solve unique challenges for the social impact industry. This year's pitch competition judges' choice winners were Chariot and OpenGrants. The attendees' choice winner was Chat2Impact. Learn more about these startups and the others in this year's program here (January cohort) and here (July cohort). To apply for a future cohort, learn more here.

Blackbaud Partner Network Awards

At its on-site Partner Summit, Blackbaud recognized technology and services firms bringing more flexibility to customers by extending the ways they can leverage Blackbaud solutions. The 2024 Blackbaud Partner Network Awards winners included Red Arc, Almabase, SimpliPhi, FundMiner, BrightVine Solutions, Capital Business Solutions, Double the Donation, PairSoft, and Zobrio. Learn more about these partners and their awards here.

Next year's bbcon will be held in Philadelphia, Oct. 6-8, 2025. In the meantime, for more details on Blackbaud's product roadmap, register to attend the upcoming Blackbaud Product Update Briefings, happening Nov. 12-14, 2024.

