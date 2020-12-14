Blackbaud's Comprehensive Cloud Solution for Higher Education Drives Cross-Campus Impact

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, continues to power colleges and universities around the country with its comprehensive Cloud Solution for Higher Education Institutions. Blackbaud has been the trusted technology partner for higher education institutions for decades as colleges and universities continue to rely on Blackbaud cloud solutions to drive efficiency, increase revenue and deepen engagement.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, customers have been able to accomplish more with the Cloud Solution for Higher Education Institutions, trusting Blackbaud to power experiences across campus digitally, enabling colleges and universities to maintain business continuity remotely and garner critical donor engagement in this unprecedented year.

­"Change has been a defining constant this year, which has pushed us all to rethink how we transform challenges into opportunity and impact," said Chris Krackeler, president and general manager, Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions. "We are proud to partner with our higher education customers not just to help them raise more money, but to also help them make an even greater impact across their campuses as they respond to the evolving environment."

Blackbaud customers, including those using Blackbaud CRM™ and Raiser's Edge NXT ®, are expanding their core solutions with additional cloud capabilities. Examples include:

Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management™ is helping institutions including University of North Georgia and University of Delaware improve the effectiveness of their fundraising programs with the use of predictive models, tools and benchmarking to guide strategy, navigate change and drive outcomes.

and improve the effectiveness of their fundraising programs with the use of predictive models, tools and benchmarking to guide strategy, navigate change and drive outcomes. Blackbaud Award Management™ is being used by institutions such as Cape Fear Community College , University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of South Carolina to improve student access to awards, create impactful stewardship practices and enhance cross-functional visibility throughout the scholarship process.

, and to improve student access to awards, create impactful stewardship practices and enhance cross-functional visibility throughout the scholarship process. Blackbaud Guided Fundraising™ is helping annual giving teams at institutions including South Dakota State University , Western Carolina University and Winthrop University strengthen alumni relationships, restore outreach momentum amid COVID-19 with agile, virtual engagement programs, and drive annual giving results.

, and strengthen alumni relationships, restore outreach momentum amid COVID-19 with agile, virtual engagement programs, and drive annual giving results. Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® is empowering institutions like UGA Athletic Association, UGA Research Foundation, University of Colorado Foundation, and University of South Florida Foundation, to streamline financial processes, efficiently manage scholarships and restricted funds, and eliminate manual tasks, saving time and resources.

"Blackbaud's integrated cloud solutions allow us to work smarter and do our jobs more efficiently," said Liz Shafer, accounting and database coordinator at Cape Fear Community College Foundation. "We've been able to eliminate many unnecessary additional steps and manual tasks."

For more information about Blackbaud's Cloud Solution for Higher Education Institutions, visit www.blackbaud.com/highered.

