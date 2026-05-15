Blackbaud's Latest Product Innovations Reflect Company's Defensible Market Position; Anchored in Data, Context, and Trust

Trusted AI Engine Unites Horizontal Coherence with Vertical Intelligence for Enduring AI Value in the Social Impact Sector

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, announced a series of product innovations this week that reflect the company's belief that durable leadership in the AI era will be defined not by standalone features or generic AI, but by intelligent systems that are deeply embedded, difficult to replicate, and trusted to act. With decades of proprietary data, purpose‑built workflows, and extensive sector expertise, Blackbaud is extending the strategic relevance of its platforms as customer expectations shift from insight to execution.

"Leadership in AI will not be defined by how much intelligence a system can generate, but by how confidently users are willing to act on it," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors of Blackbaud. "In social impact, trust is foundational. That's why we're putting responsible AI principles at the center of everything we do; making sure Blackbaud AI is designed with unmatched context, clear guardrails, and consistent human oversight so innovation accelerates impact rather than introducing risk."

Blackbaud's Latest Product Innovations Reflect Company's Defensible Market Position; Anchored in Data, Context, Trust Post this

As AI reshapes the software industry, Gianoni is advancing a clear point of view on where lasting advantage will reside: the company is building its next era of solutions as an AI engine that combines Blackbaud's data and context moats to propel better outcomes for customers, resulting in the ultimate differentiator: a trust moat. As trust increases, individuals and organizations become more comfortable shifting from acting themselves to letting Blackbaud AI act with them, or for them, under clear direction and guardrails. At the sector-wide level, the Blackbaud Verified Network has built a layer of trust by reducing friction and increasing the speed and transparency of connection across the sector.

"When technology earns trust, it changes what's possible," Gianoni said. "That's the future we're building toward—one where insight, context, and choice come together to help the people changing the world move faster and achieve outcomes that were previously out of reach."

Across its portfolio, Blackbaud's recent innovations demonstrate this strategy in action by embedding AI directly into systems of record to move organizations from insight to execution:

The Development Agent, the first of Blackbaud's Agents for Good™ introduced to U.S. Raiser's Edge NXT® customers earlier this year, represents a new class of purpose‑built, autonomous AI agents embedded directly in a social impact system of record. Development Agent expands fundraising team capacity to engage one-on-one with thousands of donors via email and text messages, which can increase affinity and giving.

Capabilities such as Chat for Blackbaud AI embed conversational, context‑aware intelligence across Blackbaud's core solutions, enabling users to move from insight to action within the platform itself by surfacing insights, summarizing key information, suggesting next steps, and generating communication drafts. By keeping decision‑making and execution inside the system of record, these experiences reduce daily friction and deepen customer engagement.

Across financial management and fundraising, Blackbaud is applying AI to expand operating leverage without introducing unnecessary governance risk. From automating high‑volume document workflows to delivering adaptive, data‑driven fundraising insights through Prospect Insights Pro, these capabilities improve efficiency and decision quality while supporting scale in complex, regulated operating environments.

In the education space, Blackbaud is introducing AI-powered capabilities designed to improve outcomes without scaling workload or staffing levels with features like Blackbaud Billing Management™ Collections Assistant, designed to help schools take a more proactive, thoughtful approach to collections while preserving strong family relationships.

Beyond individual customer workflows, Blackbaud continues to invest in ecosystem‑level efficiency through innovations like Expedited Giving, which can disburse corporate employee giving to recipient nonprofits in just hours (up to 95% faster than alternatives in the market), enhancing trust across the giving lifecycle and extending Blackbaud's role as a critical connector in the social impact economy.

Together, these advances underscore Blackbaud's conviction that enduring AI value will be created by platforms that combine breadth and depth—horizontal reach and vertical intelligence—within trusted systems organizations depend on to operate. By anchoring innovation in data, context, and trust, Blackbaud is positioning its solutions to remain essential as the AI landscape evolves.

A full list of recently announced product updates is available on the Blackbaud Newsroom.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual changemakers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud