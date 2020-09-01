BlackBerry Achieves Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approval for BlackBerry UEM

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) software has achieved Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) approval as a Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution. BlackBerry UEM is the only MDM solution on the DoDIN Approved Product List (APL).

The DoDIN APL is the single consolidated list of communication and collaboration products that have completed Cybersecurity and Interoperability certification across the DoDIN. The approval was released by the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Chief Information Assurance Executive (CIAE). DISA's mission is to provide, operate and defend global command and control and information-sharing capabilities for the entire Department of Defense (DoD), national-level leaders and coalition partners.

"BlackBerry is extremely proud to be a partner of the United States Federal Government for over twenty years," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "DISA is responsible for delivering world-class secure communications and collaboration tools across the DoD and BlackBerry is honored to receive approval to be on the DoDIN APL."

For more information on BlackBerry certifications, including FedRAMP, NIAP and FIPS 140-2, visit BlackBerry.com/Certifications.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com

